 Subscribe or Login

Coronavirus

Covid-19 lockdown restrictions still to be discussed, says Gungubele

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele told a media briefing on Thursday that the cabinet had concluded the health system was not overwhelmed and lockdown restrictions did not have to be adjusted immediately. (Photo by PRESIDENCY OF SOUTH AFRICA/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
0

Covid-19 cases have been rising exponentially since the discovery of the Omicron variant was announced on 25 November. According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, 19 842 positive cases were recorded in the last 24-hour cycle in South Africa.

But Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele told a media briefing on Thursday that the cabinet had concluded the health system was not overwhelmed and lockdown restrictions did not have to be adjusted immediately.

Gungubele said whether there would be a stricter lockdown was now in the hands of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC). 

Ramaphosa is expected to meet NCCC members later this week to discuss adjusted lockdown regulations, but no date has been set yet. 

“[Lockdown adjustments are] based on their assessment from the Medical Advice Council to decide whether the family meeting is necessary or not,” Gungubele said, adding that the government’s priority was still to balance saving lives and livelihoods.

“The biggest threat to our country now is an economy that is stagnant and the smart approach, which is understood by many, is to do everything that will not interrupt the economic recovery,” Gungubele said. 

No recommendations on vaccine mandates had been tabled by the cabinet, the minister said, urging South Africans to maintain a safe physical distance in public, wear their masks and practice good hygiene to curb the spread of the virus. 

“The attitude the government is adopting is finding the best way to ensure livelihoods are preserved and the economy moves. No recommendations on mandatory vaccines were tabled. It’s clear to a number of us that you need a policy that encourages vaccination and discourages vaccine cynicism.”

To date, 26.7 million vaccines have been administered with 133 695 of those in the past 24 hours. That number is still far from the target set by the health department of 300 000 vaccinations a day.

A growing list of companies have made vaccines mandatory as South Africa grapples with a fourth wave of Covid-19 and the new Omicron variant, the latest being mobile telecoms giant MTN.

Some universities have also implemented vaccine mandates, with the University of Johannesburg being the latest to do so. Staff, postdoctoral research fellows and students will need to provide proof of vaccination before entering campus. The policy will take effect in January. 

In his latest weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa the rate of new infections the country was currently experiencing had not been seen since the pandemic started, with the number of daily infections increasing five-fold over the last week.

“Nearly a quarter of all Covid-19 tests now come back positive. Compare this to two weeks ago, when the proportion of positive tests was sitting at around 2%,” Ramaphosa wrote.

Keep the powerful accountable

Subscribe for R30/mth for the first three months. Cancel anytime.

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Eyaaz Matwadia
Eyaaz Matwadia
Eyaaz Matwadia is a member of the Mail & Guardian's online team.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

Coronavirus

Covid-19 lockdown restrictions still to be discussed, says Gungubele

The minister in the presidency said the cabinet had not discussed adjusted lockdown restrictions and vaccine mandates
Eyaaz Matwadia
Africa

Africa’s problem is vaccine access, not hesitancy

Omicron has shown up the racism of the West and highlighted inequalities and failures in our own countries. We need to tackle these to get more people vaccinated
anand madhvani
Environment

Catastrophic climate change will affect the poorest – Climate commission

M&G Premium

As a result of its over reliance on coal fired power, the energy transition is set to be a monumental shift for provinces — Mpumalanga in particular — where the local economy is driven by the coal value chain
tunicia phillips
National

International whistleblower awards honour four South Africans

Babita Deokaran, Thabiso Zulu, Francois van der Westhuizen and Pieter Snyders received international recognition at awards hosted by the Blueprint for Free Speech
Luke Feltham
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×