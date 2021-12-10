 Subscribe or Login

Multimillion-rand hostage drama spawns alleged murder ‘cover-up’

  
Inside a kidnapping rescue mission gone wrong. The result? The alleged shooting of a Somali civilian. (Getty Images)
Football was playing on the television when police officers barged in. They told everyone to get down on the floor. Abdi Nasir Yusoof was one of the people in the house. The man, who is over the age of 30, bolted. He was allegedly shot in the back. Five days later, he was dead. 

A Mail & Guardian investigation has established that Yusoof, a Somali, was shot on 22 September 2020 during an operation to rescue businessman Hamza Khan, who was being held captive in Mayfair, Johannesburg. 

The investigation has begun to reveal the murky world of kidnappings, private security, retainers, ransoms and turf wars of who saves whom. 

Although there are records of the multimillion-rand, kidnapping-rescue operation that involved a private security firm, law enforcement agents and the family of self-proclaimed anti-crime activist, Yusuf Abramjee, there are no records of Yusoof or the shooting. 

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.
Athandiwe Saba
Athandiwe Saba

Athandiwe Saba is a multi award-winning journalist who is passionate about data, human interest issues, governance and everything that isn’t on social media. She is an author, an avid reader and trying to find the answer to the perfect balance between investigative journalism, online audiences and the decline in newspaper sales. It’s a rough world and a rewarding profession.

khaya koko & Athandiwe Saba
For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
