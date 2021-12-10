Multimillion-rand hostage drama spawns alleged murder ‘cover-up’

Football was playing on the television when police officers barged in. They told everyone to get down on the floor. Abdi Nasir Yusoof was one of the people in the house. The man, who is over the age of 30, bolted. He was allegedly shot in the back. Five days later, he was dead.

A Mail & Guardian investigation has established that Yusoof, a Somali, was shot on 22 September 2020 during an operation to rescue businessman Hamza Khan, who was being held captive in Mayfair, Johannesburg.

The investigation has begun to reveal the murky world of kidnappings, private security, retainers, ransoms and turf wars of who saves whom.

Although there are records of the multimillion-rand, kidnapping-rescue operation that involved a private security firm, law enforcement agents and the family of self-proclaimed anti-crime activist, Yusuf Abramjee, there are no records of Yusoof or the shooting.