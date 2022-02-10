Sona 2022: Ramaphosa takes a firm tone in addressing SA’s problems

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday made a commitment to the Constitution, the touchstone for a State of the Nation address (Sona) that spoke frankly to the dire challenges of poverty, corruption, poor services and unemployment.

“If there is one thing we all agree on, it is that the present situation — poverty, unemployment, inequality — is unacceptable. We need fundamental change to address growth in our country, and need long-lasting solutions,” Ramaphosa said.

Speaking as though he heard commentators’ calls for greater firmness, the president said the next steps the administration took would “determine the course for future generations”.

“That’s why,” he continued, “we are taking steps to strengthen our democracy and affirm our Constitution that protects us all — the most wonderful Constitution in the world,” he smiled.

It has been a matter of betting odds between observers as to whether Ramaphosa — who faces a torrid year to hold on to the leadership of the governing party — will promise that the state will act on the findings of the Zondo commission, but he did so.

“I have every confidence that the National Prosecuting Authority will carry out the further investigations that have been recommended,” he said.

Economic growth

There is agreement among a broad and diverse range of South Africans that fundamental reforms are needed to revive economic growth.

“There is a need both to address the immediate crisis and to create conditions for long-lasting stability and development. To achieve this, South Africa needs a new consensus.”

That consensus was born out of a common understanding of the country’s “challenging situation” and recognising the need to address unemployment, poverty and inequality.

“This should be a new consensus which recognises that the state must create an environment in which the private sector can invest and unleash the dynamism of the economy.

“As the social partners — government, labour, business and communities — we are working to determine the actions we will take together to build such a consensus.

We have begun discussions on what trade-offs are needed and what contribution we will each need to make.

“We have given ourselves 100 days to finalise a comprehensive social compact to grow our economy, create jobs and combat hunger.

“This work will build on the foundation of the economic reconstruction and recovery plan, which remains our common programme to rebuild the economy.”

No one should be left behind, Ramaphosa said.

Legislative reform

The president then listed a raft of areas, with energy foremost, in which legislative reform would be undertaken to relieve shortages and alleviate blockages and bottlenecks, stressing that the divide between rich and poor had been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa reiterated that in the next few years, more than 500 megawatts of power will come online from bid window four, as well as 2 600MW from bid window 5, plus 800MW from risk-mitigation power projects in the pipeline.

He said bid window six would be opened soon and fresh gas power and battery storage proposals would be released this year.

Ramaphosa also stressed the country’s commitment to global climate-change goals and that this would take practical effect in repurposing coal plants nearing the end of their lifespan.

He added that, if properly managed, the energy transition will benefit all “and allow our industries to remain globally competitive. It is important that, as [the] government, we walk in tow with the innovation they have already embraced”.

Striking a tone distinct from that of his recalcitrant Energy and Mineral Resources Minister, Gwede Mantashe, Ramaphosa stressed that this would unlock growth, including in the mining sector.

He rightly linked record unemployment to unreliable energy supply and the high cost of doing business in South Africa, and added, as he has in the past, that job creation was impossible without the private sector, stressing that it was the source of 80% of jobs in the country.

The private sector

“The key of the government is to create conditions that will enable the private sector … this is the case all over the world,” he added to lukewarm applause from the gallery in the Cape Town City Hall, which was hosting the president’s sixth Sona after the devastating fire at parliament in January.

Reaching for granular illustration of his intention to revive the economy, Ramaphosa said he was marked by the experience of seeing a woman arrested on a sidewalk for selling dog beds she made without a permit, and this should not be, because the proceeds or her work were destined to feed her family.

The president confided that he was wearing a suit made by Foschini, and said the clothing retailer had increased its local production to 50%t from 20% five years ago, and hauled out the trope “local is lekker”.

Ramaphosa stuck to illustrative detail to recount how two people have used the social relief of social distress grant to start businesses that employ others, and announced that it would be extended for 12 months.

“Mindful of the proven benefits of the grant we will extend the R350 grant for another year,” he said.

Read: the government is leaving the decision on whether to implement a basic income grant for later.

The president said consultation would ensue to see how support for the destitute could be formalised, but stressed that such support must not come at the expense of basic services or at the risk of unsustainable spending and debt.