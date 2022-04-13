Subscribe

Trucks backed up on N3 highway because of flooding, deliveries disrupted

All freight movement towards the port of Durban has been suspended, because of heavy rains and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, which have left a long convoy of trucks backed up along the N3 highway. (Photo by Gallo Images/ Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla)
All freight movement towards the port of Durban has been suspended, because of heavy rains and flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, which have left a long convoy of trucks backed up along the N3 highway, the Road Freight Association (RFA) said.

Gavin Kelly, chief executive of the freight-industry lobby group, said the Mariannhill toll plaza was grappling with a 10km long queue of trucks stretching to Hammarsdale.

“The problem is that the local communities are now targeting the trucks for looting,” Kelly said, citing the Road Traffic Inspectorate. The looting is reminiscent of last July’s devastating unrest in KwZulu-Natal, which began on the N3, near Mooi River. 

The N3 is a strategic corridor for the daily movement of goods valued at about R3-billion, according to the RFA

A general view of a damaged fuel tanker at the Blue Lagoon beach following heavy rains and winds in Durban, on April 12, 2022. – At least 45 people have died in floods and mudslides after rainstorms struck the South African port city of Durban and surrounding KwaZulu-Natal province, the authorities said on April 12, 2022. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)

During last year’s violence, the association said what began as sporadic incidents on one or two routes, had quickly spread to the total supply chain, affecting both local and  long-haul transport.

Kelly warned that this week’s floods would affect logistic operations and advised RFA  members to delay any departures towards Durban and find depots and safe parking areas along the way.

He said access roads around the Durban Port had been flooded and damaged, as had container yards, truck depots and trucks.

There were, however, no expected shortages of food and fuel, Kelly added.

Anathi Madubela is an Adamela Trust business reporter at the M&G.

Anathi Madubela
Anathi Madubela is a business journalist with a keen interest in the retail sector.

National

