Senzo Meyiwa trial: Bheki Cele is behind my arrest, says Dan Teffo

Police Minister General Bheki Cele visits the home the late Senzo Meyiwa in Umlazi following the arrest of five suspects in connection with his murder six years ago on October 26, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
A dramatic court day during the Senzo Meyiwa trial ended with the arrest of defence advocate Dan Teffo, who had earlier spoken about a conspiracy involving senior officers and politicians in allegedly contaminating evidence of Meyiwa’s death. 

As soon as Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela adjourned the day’s proceedings, postponing the trial to 30 May, a gauntlet of heavily armed police officers, led by someone who refused to identify his name, but said he was the “investigating officer”, barged into court to arrest Teffo. 

The investigating officer said the arrest related to Teffo allegedly missing a court date in January for a case the advocate said he knew nothing about. 

Teffo, before being dragged out of court, alleged that senior politicians were behind his arrest, including Police Minister Bheki Cele

“Bheki Cele doesn’t want me in this case — [this] is the reason [for my arrest]. He [the investigating officer] has a warrant of arrest [which dates back to] January. Why didn’t he [the investigator] execute it then?” Teffo asked. 

“I don’t know [what] the charges [are], to start with,” the defence advocate added. 

Teffo represents the first four of the five accused; namely, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa. Fisokuhle Ntuli, the fifth accused, is represented by advocate Zandile Mshololo. 

They all face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of firearms without a licence, and the illegal possession of ammunition. They all pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

Their charges relate to the October 2014 killing of Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain, Meyiwa, at the Vosloorus, Gauteng, home of his lover, singer Kelly Khumalo

During his cross-examination of sergeant Thabo Mosia, the police’s forensic field expert, Teffo revealed that there was another court matter related to Meyiwa’s murder, and that Khumalo; her sister Zandile; Longwe Thwala, the son of music mogul, Sello “Chicco” Thwala; and Tumelo Madlala, Meyiwa’s best friend, were the suspects in that matter. 

Teffo told the court that police officers, who had opened the second docket that Teffo alluded to, would testify in the current trial, and reveal “the contamination of the [Vosloorus] crime scene”, as well as the defeating the ends of justice charges all the adults who were present in the Khumalo family home when Meyiwa was shot were facing. 

The trial will resume on 30 May and all accused remain in custody.

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

