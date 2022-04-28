Senzo Meyiwa trial: Bheki Cele is behind my arrest, says Dan Teffo

A dramatic court day during the Senzo Meyiwa trial ended with the arrest of defence advocate Dan Teffo, who had earlier spoken about a conspiracy involving senior officers and politicians in allegedly contaminating evidence of Meyiwa’s death.

As soon as Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela adjourned the day’s proceedings, postponing the trial to 30 May, a gauntlet of heavily armed police officers, led by someone who refused to identify his name, but said he was the “investigating officer”, barged into court to arrest Teffo.

The investigating officer said the arrest related to Teffo allegedly missing a court date in January for a case the advocate said he knew nothing about.

Teffo, before being dragged out of court, alleged that senior politicians were behind his arrest, including Police Minister Bheki Cele.

“Bheki Cele doesn’t want me in this case — [this] is the reason [for my arrest]. He [the investigating officer] has a warrant of arrest [which dates back to] January. Why didn’t he [the investigator] execute it then?” Teffo asked.

“I don’t know [what] the charges [are], to start with,” the defence advocate added.

Teffo represents the first four of the five accused; namely, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa. Fisokuhle Ntuli, the fifth accused, is represented by advocate Zandile Mshololo.

JUST IN: Adv Dan Teffo, who represents four accused in the #SenzoMeyiwa trial, is being arrested directly after Judge Maumela adjourns court for the day. Adv Teffo, according to the gentleman calling himself the IO, is arrested for missing a court appearance.@mailandguardian pic.twitter.com/jXStuj5nuP — Khaya Sibulele Koko (@khayakoko88) April 28, 2022

They all face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of firearms without a licence, and the illegal possession of ammunition. They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Their charges relate to the October 2014 killing of Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain, Meyiwa, at the Vosloorus, Gauteng, home of his lover, singer Kelly Khumalo.

During his cross-examination of sergeant Thabo Mosia, the police’s forensic field expert, Teffo revealed that there was another court matter related to Meyiwa’s murder, and that Khumalo; her sister Zandile; Longwe Thwala, the son of music mogul, Sello “Chicco” Thwala; and Tumelo Madlala, Meyiwa’s best friend, were the suspects in that matter.

Teffo told the court that police officers, who had opened the second docket that Teffo alluded to, would testify in the current trial, and reveal “the contamination of the [Vosloorus] crime scene”, as well as the defeating the ends of justice charges all the adults who were present in the Khumalo family home when Meyiwa was shot were facing.

The trial will resume on 30 May and all accused remain in custody.