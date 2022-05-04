Subscribe

National

Eskom warns of possible load-shedding in winter months

Two factors that could reduce SA's growth forecast further are intensified load-shedding and a strike in the gold sector towards the end of the year.
With winter fast approaching, Eskom is warning people across South Africa that there is a high risk of load-shedding due to breakdowns at several power stations and constant power trips at Medupi and Tutuka.
0

With winter fast approaching, Eskom is warning people across South Africa that there is a high risk of load-shedding due to breakdowns at several power stations and constant power trips at Medupi and Tutuka.

Eksom’s chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer gave the warning on Wednesday, a day after the parastatal said it had no choice but to implement stage 2 rolling blackouts until 5am next Monday.

“We are working hard to restore all units but our demand is higher than our supply, which we have seen at the start of May due to colder weather conditions,” said Oberholzer.

He said at the peak hours of 6am and 6pm, large amounts of electricity were consumed, resulting in a shortfall of 2000 megawatts daily.

“We need to make use of the units we have and maintain them because we do not have the luxury to repair this because of the high demand,” Oberholzer said.

Compared with last year, the number of load-shedding days has decreased by four days in 2022.

“Last year we had 29 days of load-shedding. Now at the same time this year, there were 25;: two days at stage one, 17 at stage two, two days at stage three, with an alarming four days at stage four.”

The power utility has also sounded the alarm about an increase in vandalism at its sites, which is costing it billions of rands.

The remote sites are often vandalised to a state of total disrepair, Eskom group security acting general manager Karen Pillay said. 

“Groups that steal the cables present themselves heavily armed and they are properly organised. They [remote sites] also more vulnerable when there is power failure,” she said.

Eskom has since collaborated with Telkom, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and Transnet to combat cable theft. Law-enforcement agencies have also been brought on board to bring justice to those who commit this crime, Pillay said.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said it was working to return broken-down units to service, but could not promise that load-shedding would end sooner than next Monday.

We make it make sense

If this story helped you navigate your world, subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months

Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.”

Sonri Naidoo

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Eskom warns of possible load-shedding in winter months

Besieged power utility cites deficit between demand and available capacity
sonri naidoo
Opinion

Richard Calland: No walls high enough against KZN floods for...

Flooding in KZN has shown that walls aren't high enough in the end to protect migrating middle and upper classes from our shared reality
Richard Calland
Environment

Report: Breach of Lake St Lucia estuary did not contravene...

M&G Premium

The independent panel noted that no significant harm occurred and has recommended that breaching can continue in exceptional circumstances
sheree bega
Sport

Untold millions lost on Cricket SA’s long list of legal...

M&G PREMIUM

The country’s cricketing overlords have seemingly become acquainted with every legal firm in Johannesburg
Luke Alfred
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×