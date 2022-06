More than R57-billion in public funds were tainted by state capture — and its alleged architects, the Gupta family, raked in at least R15.5-billion, according to the Zondo commission.

In its final report, which Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday night, the commission estimates that the state haemorrhaged R57 344 912 379.34 during the Gupta era.