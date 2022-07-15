Subscribe

Can the state deliver the slippery Guptas?

State capture: Ajay Gupta (left) is still at large in the UAE. His brothers, Atul (centre) and Rajesh, (left) were arrested in Dubai. (Adrian de Kock/Netwerk24)
Serious concerns have been raised about the capacity of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) team pursuing the Nulane Investments fraud and corruption trial on which the pending extradition application for Atul and Rajesh Gupta rests and the commitment to having them surrendered to South Africa by the United Arab Emirates.

Emsie Ferreira

The capacity of the state in the criminal prosecution of the Gupta brothers is in question, risking a delay in the crucial state capture trial on which their extradition hinges, while the formal request for their surrender to SA is still in the draft stage
emsie ferreira
