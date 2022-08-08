How the ‘Afternoon Angels’ of Gugulethu protect children from homelessness and hunger

Empty streets might be a common sight in areas where everything a child needs is inside the safety of a home enclosed with fencing. But in Section 4 of Gugulethu, in Cape Town, streets play a much wider role than just a road leading home.

Here, the streets, similar to many informal settlements, are the market stand for fruit and vegetable vendors, the church for street pastors, the battlefield for gangs and the trading ground for drug dealers. Somewhere in between this buzzing adult world, the streets are also the playground for thousands of children – whether safeguarded by a guardian or completely unattended.