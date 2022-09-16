Gcaleka accuses Mkhwebane of lying in court application

Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka has in an affidavit to the high court accused Busisiwe Mkhwebane of making false statements in support of a court application to allow her to return to work with immediate effect.

“The office of the public protector has a duty to correct these inaccuracies and untruths,” Gcaleka said in the affidavit filed in opposition of Mkhwebane’s application due to be heard on Friday.

The suspended public protector is seeking to invoke section 18(1) of the Superior Courts Act to bring into immediate effect a high court ruling that found her suspension in June by President Cyril Ramaphosa was invalid.