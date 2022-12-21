Subscribe

National

Rabies warning for holidaymakers visiting high-risk areas

Do not approach, touch or pick up stray dogs and cats — report wandering animals to local animal welfare agencies (Photo by JENNIFER BRUCE / AFP)
0

Holidaymakers and residents are warned to be on high alert for rabies, particularly in the coastal areas of KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape. 

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development issued a notice on Tuesday, warning residents and visitors of the prevalence of the potentially fatal zoonotic disease in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and at the border between the Free State and Lesotho. 

“The coastal areas of KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape are particularly high risk [areas] for rabies. The public is advised not to approach, touch or pick up stray dogs and cats from these areas for whatever purpose,” warned the department. 

In 2021, the National Centre for Emerging Zoonotic and Parasitic Diseases recorded 19 laboratory-confirmed human rabies cases in South Africa, of which one was fatal. 

A four-year-old boy died after he was exposed to a dog at his grandparents’ house in the OR Tambo district in the Eastern Cape. Of the 19 cases reported, nine were from the Eastern Cape, six from KwaZulu-Natal and four from Limpopo.

Visitors were further advised not to bring stray animals home as this could help spread rabies to other areas and provinces. The department urged members of the public to report lost or homeless animals to local animal welfare authorities. 

Aside from high risk areas, the department reminded that “rabies may occur anywhere in South Africa and, therefore, avoid handling animals that you do not know”. 

While the most common carriers of rabies are cats and dogs, any mammal can be infected with the disease. The rabies virus is transmitted to people through the saliva of an infected animal when it bites, scratches or licks a human.

Animals infected with the rabies virus may show behavioural changes that vary widely.  Some animals may appear aggressive, others can be overly friendly or visibly sleepy. 

“Infected animals may drool a lot, may not be able to swallow, be vocal (barking, whining, howling, etc.) [and] show odd behaviour,” according to the department. 

There is no cure for rabies once symptoms develop. However, there is a window of time between being bitten and developing symptoms when post-bite treatment can work.

“If you suspect that you have been exposed to an animal that may have rabies, it is critically important to wash the wound very well with soap under running water and to immediately seek preventative treatment at your nearest healthcare facility. Doing this can save your life,” said the department.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Rabies warning for holidaymakers visiting high-risk areas

Do not approach, touch or pick up stray dogs and cats — report wandering animals to local animal welfare agencies
Eunice Stoltz
National

Once homeless, Sam goes to university

His goal is to start a training centre – but first he wants to study, and being 50 has not stopped him
Eunice Stoltz
Opinion

Prelude to an apocalyptic, dystopian scenario: Russia’s war on Ukraine

Will the West be able to summon the fortitude to oppose Tsar Putin?
dennis wenter
Environment

Cora Bailey: A hero helping people and pets on the...

M&G PREMIUM

For more than 30 years, Cora Bailey has dedicated her life’s work to helping poverty-stricken people and their pets in the west of Joburg
sheree bega
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×