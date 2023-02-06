Paul Mashatile sworn in as MP, step closer to becoming deputy president

Paul Mashatile was sworn in as a member of parliament on Monday, paving the way for him to take up a seat in cabinet.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula facilitated the swearing in, at which Mashatile swore “to be faithful to the republic of South Africa and … obey, respect and uphold the Constitution and all other laws of the republic”.

The other ANC members to be sworn in were Maropene Ramokgopa, Sihle Zikalala and Parks Tau.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to shuffle the cabinet before his State of the Nation address (Sona) on Thursday.

Mashatile, elected ANC deputy president in December at the party’s conference, was not previously an MP, a requirement for being appointed to cabinet. He is also not listed on the ANC’s parliamentary list from the 2019 national elections, which can only be changed in March.

Four MPs — Tshilidzi Munyai, Mervyn Dirks, Masefako Dikgale and Matshidiso Mfikoe — resigned last week, allowing the addition of four new members, the ANC parliamentary caucus announced on Sunday.

Two weeks ago, the Mail & Guardian reported that Deputy President David Mabuza submitted his resignation to Ramaphosa and was awaiting the head of state’s response before resigning from parliament.

Mabuza reiterated his proposed resignation at a funeral in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

Ramaphosa has reportedly made attempts to convince his deputy to delay his resignation.

Ramaphosa is believed to be buying time, with insiders saying he was meant to announce his reconfigured cabinet on Sunday.

Mabuza’s allies said he was resolute that he would not stay on as deputy president, the M&G reported earlier on Monday.