Subscribe

National

Paul Mashatile sworn in as MP, step closer to becoming deputy president

Paul Mashatile, treasurer-general of the African National Congress (ANC), speaks during a send-off event ahead of the ANC National Congress, in the Alexandra township of Johannesburg, South Africa, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Mashatile, the man tipped to be its next deputy leader, said the partys focus must be on fostering economic growth and implementing policies it has already adopted. Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images
0

Paul Mashatile was sworn in as a member of parliament on Monday, paving the way for him to take up a seat in cabinet. 

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula facilitated the swearing in, at which Mashatile swore “to be faithful to the republic of South Africa and … obey, respect and uphold the Constitution and all other laws of the republic”. 

The other ANC members to be sworn in were Maropene Ramokgopa, Sihle Zikalala and Parks Tau

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to shuffle the cabinet before his State of the Nation address (Sona) on Thursday. 

Mashatile, elected ANC deputy president in December at the party’s conference, was not previously an MP, a requirement for being appointed to cabinet. He is also not listed on the ANC’s parliamentary list from the 2019 national elections, which can only be changed in March. 

Four MPs — Tshilidzi Munyai, Mervyn Dirks, Masefako Dikgale and Matshidiso Mfikoe — resigned last week, allowing the addition of four new members, the ANC parliamentary caucus announced on Sunday. 

Two weeks ago, the Mail & Guardian reported that Deputy President David Mabuza submitted his resignation to Ramaphosa and was awaiting the head of state’s response before resigning from parliament. 

Mabuza reiterated his proposed resignation at a funeral in Mpumalanga on Saturday. 

Ramaphosa has reportedly made attempts to convince his deputy to delay his resignation. 

Ramaphosa is believed to be buying time, with insiders saying he was meant to  announce his reconfigured cabinet on Sunday. 
Mabuza’s allies said he was resolute that he would not stay on as deputy president, the M&G reported earlier on Monday.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a general news reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Advertising

Latest stories

Opinion

Here’s an honest response, Professor Jansen: You’re off the mark

It is incomprehensible that some would claim we flourished under oppression, just because we had better roads and electricity
sphesihle nxumalo
Business

Mining Indaba: Africa sits in prime seat to benefit from...

The continent is rich in metals for the energy transition such as cobalt, copper, nickel, graphite, graphite vanadium and platinum group metals
anathi madubela
Opinion

Apartheid’s religious fanaticism still burns cannabis users

There are tens of thousands of South Africans carrying a dagga possession criminal record since the 2018 decriminalisation
guy oliver
Environment

Rhino poaching declines in Kruger, but poachers are on the...

M&G PREMIUM

Statistics confirm decline in rhino poaching losses in national parks from 451 in 2021 to 448 last year, the toll for private owners was 86
sheree bega
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×