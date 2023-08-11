Ramaphosa remits Zuma’s prison sentence

Former president Jacob Zuma has been spared further time in prison by a decision to remit his 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

The remission was granted in terms of a presidential decree to cut short the sentences of 9 488 prisoners serving sentences of less than two years, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said on Friday.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved the remission of non-violent offenders in South Africa,” Lamola told a media briefing. “Obviously a question will arise whether former president Zuma will benefit from this decision or not.

“Indeed, he is one of the beneficiaries.”

Zuma, in fact, became the first to benefit from it.

The minister framed Ramaphosa’s decision, which was announced just over an hour after Zuma reported to Estcourt prison in KwaZulu-Natal, as an urgent measure to reduce overcrowding in the country’s prisons.

Lamola said the government has been considering remission to address the problem since April but doing so had become more pressing after a fire gutted the Katuma Sinthumule prison in Limpopo earlier this week.

It has meant that the department must find space in other prisons for 3 024 inmates who had been held there.

The paperwork to approve Zuma’s release was undertaken immediately after he arrived at the facility at about 6am on Thursday. Correctional services commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale confirmed he spent just over an hour at the prison.

Asked whether Zuma will be subject to any form of supervision, Thobakgale said the former president would not be on parole, but prison services would remain in contact with all those whose sentences were remitted.

The remission resolves a legal and political dilemma the authorities have grappled with since the constitutional court in mid-July denied the department of correctional services leave to appeal an appellate court ruling that Zuma must return to prison.

The supreme court of appeal (SCA) confirmed a high court ruling that Zuma’s release on medical parole in 2021 was invalid because former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser broke the law by overruling a decision by the Medical Parole Board to deny Zuma medical parole because he was not terminally ill.

But, unlike the high court, which held that he must serve the remainder of the sentence because time spent on parole unlawfully granted could not be taken into consideration, the supreme court of appeal left the remedy to the discretion of the current commissioner.

“Whether the time spent by Mr Zuma on unlawfully granted medical parole should be taken into account in determining the remaining period of his incarceration is not a matter for this court to decide,” it said.

“It is a matter to be considered by the commissioner. If he is empowered by law to do so, the commissioner might take that period into account in determining any application or grounds for release.”

But the department was advised by senior counsel that the law gave the commissioner no leeway to consider time spent on medical parole that was granted outside the bounds of the Correctional Services Act as time served.

If the commissioner had decided such, he would flout the Act, the SCA ruling and the 2021 judgment of the constitutional court sentencing Zuma to prison for defying an order to comply with summons to testify before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

He would also risk finding himself in contempt of the apex court, because it would amount to setting aside the sentence the court had imposed on Zuma, the legal opinion obtained by the department concluded.

Lamola stressed that technically Thobakgale had complied with the SCA ruling order that Zuma return to prison, upon which he was then granted remission.

“He has taken a decision in terms of the supreme court of appeal judgment that the former president must come back to the facility, which is in compliance with the order, because the order was saying the decision is unlawful.”