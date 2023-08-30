Meyiwa trial: Ballistics expert says gun found at accused’s home matches bullet at crime scene

Lieutenant Colonel Christian Mangena’s reconstruction of the scene showed that two shots were fired in the house where the football player was killed
Senzo Meyiwa trial: Gun could have been swopped, defence argues
State witness Captain Bongani Mtshali says the only time the gun would have been in an unsealed bag was at the ballistics centre
Senzo Meyiwa trial: Accused made calls to Kelly Khumalo’s phone
Police data analyst told the court there had also been cellphone communication between the five men on trial
SAPS evidence management under the spotlight in Meyiwa murder trial
The forensics investigator at the murder scene said he did not collect all DNA evidence as the people in the house were considered victims of an intrusion, not suspects
