Meyiwa trial: Ballistics expert says gun found at accused’s home matches bullet at crime scene

The five people on trial — Ncube, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthokozisi Maphisa, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Fisokuhle Ntuli — have pleaded not guilty to charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition. (Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)

Lieutenant Colonel Christian Mangena’s reconstruction of the scene showed that two shots were fired in the house where the football player was killed