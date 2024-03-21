Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
National
/ 21 March 2024

Road Accident Fund admits paying R1.7 million to wrong attorney

By
Law, Judge And Closeup Of Lawyer With Gavel For Justice, Court Hearing And Legal Trial For Magistrate. Government, Attorney Career And Zoom Of Desk For Investigation, Criminal Case And Verdict Order
The RAF’s action has been labelled “unlawful and contemptuous” in court papers filed against the state entity.
The fund faces a R340 million investigation over allegedly working with crooked lawyers

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,