National / 21 March 2024 Road Accident Fund admits paying R1.7 million to wrong attorney By Mandisa Ndlovu FacebookXEmailLinkedInWhatsApp The RAF’s action has been labelled “unlawful and contemptuous” in court papers filed against the state entity. The fund faces a R340 million investigation over allegedly working with crooked lawyers This content is restricted to subscribers only. Join the M&G Community Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently. Subscribe Subscription enables: - M&G community membership - independent journalism - access to all premium articles & features - a digital version of the weekly newspaper - invites to subscriber-only events - the opportunity to test new online features first Already a subscriber? Login here. Tags: Jabulani Luvuno, Masakhe Tengwa, RAF, SS Ntshangaze Attorneys, The Road Accident Fund, article, Legal Practice Council, news, SIU, Special Investigating Unit