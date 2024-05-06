Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
National
/ 6 May 2024

Usindiso fire victims want the City of Johannesburg to compensate them

By
Jhb Buildings5
80 Albert Street in Marshalltown caught fire last year and claimed the lives of 77 people.
The commission of inquiry into the fire that killed 77 people in August has found the city guilty of negligence

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.


Get Your Free Account


The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member.

Register

Registration enables:

  • - M&G newsletters access
  • - notifications
  • - the best possible experience

Already registered?

Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?


Tags: , , , , , , ,