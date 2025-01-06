Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
National
/ 6 January 2025

Illegal succulent trade pushes SA’s rare plants towards extinction

By
Gettyimages 1786804936 (1)
That sucks: The illegal trade in South Africa’s succulent plants is a major threat to the survival of many species. Photo: Yurou Guan

About 16% (1 589 species) of the world’s estimated 10 000 succulent species occur in the Succulent Karoo Biome

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,