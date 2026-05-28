Royal house tensions deepen after removal of King Misuzulu’s key aides

King MisuZulu kaZwelithini has dismissed Inkosi Malusi Zondi from his position as the Zulu kingdom's royal chancellor alongside Nododile Ndamase, who served as chief director in the king's private office.

Amid skirmishes over proximity to the AmaZulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini, political parties in KwaZulu-Natal have joined the fray, warning that the standoff risks damaging the image of the royal house.

At the heart of the schism is the unceremonious removal of Inkosi Malusi Zondi as royal chancellor to the Zulu kingdom and trusted aide to the king. Zondi was dismissed alongside Nododile Ndamase, who served as chief director in the king’s private office.

No reasons were given for stripping the duo of their roles or for the subsequent disestablishment of the two offices.

Now the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, the official opposition in the provincial legislature, believes the sweeping changes are part of an ongoing factional battle to influence the Zulu King’s inner circle.

The party alleges that Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) was the key mover in pitting the King against those he considers his opponents. Buthelezi also serves in the influential role of AmaZulu traditional prime minister.

“The real target here was Inkosi Malusi Zondi. It’s very disappointing and embarrassing to see the conduct of the MEC of Cogta, Hon Buthelezi,” charged Bonginkosi Mngadi, MK Party chief whip in the KZN legislature.

“He is using his role of being a traditional prime minister to fight those he believes are in close proximity to the King. He is leveraging his position in the royal house to settle personal scores.”

He added that while the party respects the king and his decisions, “rogue elements” should not be allowed to interfere in royal affairs.

“The monarchy should be protected at all costs. The King must be allowed to operate independently and take decisions as he wishes but he must not be politically motivated or influenced by the IFP’s MEC for Cogta,” he said.

Buthelezi has previously been subjected to the royal reshuffles, having been recalled by King Misuzulu and later reinstated. Similar instability has affected former royal spokesperson Prince Africa Zulu of the Onkweni royal house, who was dismissed in February 2024 but later returned last year as deputy royal chancellor.

A senior royal source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said competing factions were jostling for influence and access to financial resources within the royal household.

The source said the introduction of the royal chancellor position—an office that did not previously exist—had deepened tensions, particularly among those aligned with the traditional prime minister, who viewed it as undermining his authority.

“Some felt the office was elevating Zondi and he was getting more popularity than the traditional prime minister because his position allowed him to represent the monarchy in critical events including countries outside,” the senior royal said.

“He was seen as too close to the king and, by virtue of that, being influential in driving the direction of the Zulu kingdom. He was also spearheading critical investment opportunities for the kingdom.”

Adding to the confusion is a denial by King Misuzulu that he sanctioned the firing of the pair. In a leaked conversation between the King and Ndamase seen by the Mail & Guardian, the monarch suggests there may have been unauthorised activity within his office.

“I don’t know the existence of these letters. This operation is confusing to me and there’s definitely something up,” the King said to Ndamase.

This followed claims by Ndamase that he and Zondi were dismissed over allegations they had established a non-profit entity without informing the King. However, the King acknowledges in the conversation that he was aware of the entity’s existence and that nothing improper had been done by Ndamase and Zondi.

Zondi, a leader of the Black Business Forum, was appointed last November by King Misuzulu as his chief envoy and principal diplomat. His responsibilities included attracting investment into land under the jurisdiction of the Ingonyama Trust. The role saw him travel internationally to lobby governments and investors to engage with the Zulu kingdom.

He was also among the key negotiators involved in efforts to stabilise the embattled KwaZulu-Natal-based sugar giant Tongaat Hulett and served as the King’s link to other monarchies globally.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said the ongoing instability and political interference were unsustainable for the royal house.

“The DA respects the autonomy of the Royal Family and cannot dictate who it employs, appoints, or dismisses,” said Sithembiso Ngema, the party’s provincial leader.

“The current arrangement creates a situation where political actors can present state funding as a favour to the royal family, and in return attempt to use the institution for political gain pretending as if they are doing a favour for the royal family.”

AmaZulu royal house spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu added further uncertainty in his response to the dispute.

“A meeting was held on Tuesday where the King announced both Nondaba (Zondi) and Prince Afrika will be assigned new roles. The King will be dispatching a delegation to Nondaba. But it’s not true that they have been totally removed from the royal house,” he said.

Cogta spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila declined to comment on the allegations against Buthelezi.