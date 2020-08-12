Subscribe
Subscribe
Opinion

Greed has an insatiable thirst

The struggles for water in QwQwa are unreal.
Not a drop to drink: Residents in QwaQwa have not had water in their taps since October. Many have to walk long distances and stand in queues to purchase water from a water truck — if they can afford it. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&>)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

COMMENT

A professor of philosophy at the University of Toronto, Paul W Gooch, wrote on the greed of human beings, quoting the saying: “The root of all evil is the love of money.” 

In his article, he quoted the Greek philosopher, Plato, who 24 centuries ago argued that human beings are driven by an excess of bodily desire to accumulate stuff well beyond their needs. In an effort to satisfy this basic greed, society becomes complex and stratified, and wealth is unevenly distributed, leading to internal strife and war. 

You would swear Gooch had South Africa in mind when he wrote this article, judging by how often greed dominates the news.

This is not an inference to the infamous personal protective equipment (PPE) saga or the so-called Covipreneurs who are mushrooming like parasites to suck the remaining blood of the most vulnerable without any shame.

It’s about how citizens have had to face scavengers who are hell-bent on destroying water infrastructure in order to score big emergency contracts or tenders.


Some communities face structural challenges and service delivery backlogs and they have genuine cause for complaint. But we also know that some #shutdown campaigns are instigated by those who want to be contracted to fix the very shambles they created. This phenomenon in QwaQwa recently is a case in point. This is pure greed and criminality.

The human settlements, water and sanitation department has had to issue stern warnings to service providers who felt entitled to be sole providers of water tanks across the country. At the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent announcement by Minister Lindiwe Sisulu that there would be a roll-out of 40 000 water tanks to water-stressed communities, some providers expected to hit a jackpot.

The minister revealed that her office received information that some business people were sabotaging the delivery of water tanks by the government because they wanted to benefit from the business.

“It is highly regrettable that in Bodibe, Lichtenburg, according to the reports we received, that some business people emptied out new water tankers that were supplied by government to ensure that business is given to them. Since [we] centralised the process of delivering water to communities, we have done exceedingly well. It has become abundantly clear that some people who felt that they should have profited are now sabotaging the process. We call on residents to protect the tanks that have been installed in their communities,” Sisulu said in a statement.

Gooch writes that human beings have a strong desire for what they think is theirs; they want to hang on to it, protect it, increase it, for the sake of their security in the world. He adds that greed has an insatiable quality about it, never satisfied nor satisfiable, and that we can’t find the happiness of a healthy mind and spirit as long as we are dominated by possessiveness.

His point illustrates the extent to which people can go to get what they want. They can put at risk the lives of the majority of people in their community and leave their surroundings in desolation, to enrich themselves. The fact that people can empty litres of water, a scarce resource, from a water tanker in the midst of a pandemic demonstrates how unscrupulous and inhumane some people can be.

To want to monopolise the water sector, however, or any other sector, is immoral and this phenomenon must be defeated at all costs.  

“Where a few secure a large share of the available goods, there will be much less for the many others. Greed has no conscience for social justice; it grows fat and bloated but does not share with the needy,” says Gooch.

The water sector is the backbone of this country’s growth and development as it is instrumental to the agricultural, energy, mining sectors among others economic drivers, not to mention its social or human value. 

The Government, through the Presidential Infrastructure Coordinating Commission, has taken bold steps to invest in infrastructure, and the water sector has been prioritised with the announcement that 10 water projects will be implemented in earnest. Let us hope they will be realised and ensure water security for the country.

Andile Tshona is a communicator at the department of water and sanitation.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Andile Tshona
Andile Tshona is a communicator at the department of water and sanitation.

Related stories

Education

Northern Cape education MEC Jack Mack dies

Bongekile Macupe -
The ‘seasoned cadre of the movement’ and active public servant died in hospital on Wednesday, Premier Zamani Saul said in a statement.
Read more
Education

Matrics will write exams in November

Bongekile Macupe -
The department of basic education has announced that the class of 2020 will sit for its final examinations later than usual.
Read more
Africa

Mauritius weeps as the island is surrounded by oil

deeya jahajeeah & jess auerbach -
The Wakashio freighter spilled 4 000 tonnes of oil into the sea off the Mauritian coast. Now the island’s residents are working together to recover from the disaster.
Read more
Opinion

Towards a people’s economics of education

ashley visagie -
Reopening of schools seems to be less about the teachers, parents and students and more about desperate attempts to rescue our failing and unsustainable capitalist economy
Read more
Opinion

Eusebius McKaiser: Dear ANC superfans, let’s talk

Eusebius Mckaiser -
ANC superfans are so vested in a romantic vision of a political party with a great past that they struggle to accept the realities of what this party has become.
Read more
Coronavirus

WHO wants to review Russian vaccine safety data

Agence France presse -
President Vladimir Putin said Russia had become the first country to approve a vaccine offering "sustainable immunity" against the new coronavirus
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now