 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Opinion

Doctor speaks out about the mental toll of Covid-19 and now the unrest

A medical worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) seals a swab sample inside a South Africa Health Department mobile coronavirus testing unit at O.R Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Guillem Sartorio/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
0

It is difficult living with a mental illness. I know and own this truth confidently because I have journeyed and continue to journey with this reality for the past 20 years. This struggle is compounded by the presence of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

To further compound this sobering reality, I am on the front line striving to ensure the wellbeing of patients who are under my care and face me with hope and dependency despite my own struggles.

As doctors, there is a tacit expectation of martyrdom and self-denial by virtue of us taking the Hippocratic Oath. I still fondly recall my naïve and optimistic 24-year-old self, passionately and emphatically echoing the words of this sacred oath with little understanding nor comprehension of the full weight of the responsibility that I had undertaken. It was an honour to say it and it was equally exciting. I still mean those words.

Although I believe the work that I do is a calling and an honour, I refuse to fake omnipotence at the expense of my mental health. These unrealistic ambitions of being a superhero are running the risk of increased anxiety, manic episodes, depressive episodes, among other presentations. 

The cost is simply too high.  I am consciously choosing to detach myself and disengage from the pressure of pretending to be a demigod.

Being a South African doctor is a unique experience and presents a myriad of potential mental health difficulties. One of those glaring challenges is the reality of the consequences of socioeconomic ills, leading to unrest. 

Despite the life-threatening anarchy occurring in areas where we work, one is still expected to show up and replace fear and anxiety with warmth and enthusiasm. 

Both these dynamics, either individually or collectively, threaten to result in apathy, despondency and demotivation.

After the recent announcement of the harder lockdown, I found myself excessively fatigued and in a low mood. It took until the end of the week to realise that the highly necessary restrictions were taking their toll on me psychologically. 

The awareness of restricted movements coupled with increased health risk secondary to the third wave was starting to feel like a hostage situation. Fortunately I expressed my struggles with my support structure. I began to correlate my unexplained symptoms with lockdown fatigue and feelings of being overwhelmed by external expectations of being expected to cope despite immense pressures. 

Admitting to struggle is one of the bravest forms of confronting worse problems.

Despite all the risks presented by my work, I never cease to be humbled by the trust and efforts of patients who express their gratitude and acknowledgement of the hard work invested. It takes a simple “thank you for your service” to know that the often overlooked sentiments can brighten up the darkest days.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Samke J Ngcobo
Dr Samke J. Ngcobo is a medical doctor working toward the day when mental illness is treated with the same respect as physical illness.She is the founder of thenon-profit organisation Sisters For Mental Health and Vocal Mentality

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Private security companies the ‘eyes and ears’ for police on...

The private security guards were also first responders in some cases, and their helicopters provided information on emerging hotspots
erika gibson
National

Operation Prosper: How SANDF deployment will work

The Defence Force soldiers will be armed with live ammunition with strict orders not to shoot unless their lives are in danger, senior officers told the Mail & Guardian
erika gibson

More top stories

National

Private security companies the ‘eyes and ears’ for police on...

The private security guards were also first responders in some cases, and their helicopters provided information on emerging hotspots
erika gibson
National

No plans for state of emergency, says security cluster

Police, State Security Agency were not ‘missing in action’, says Minister Ayanda Dlodlo of violence and pillaging sweeping across parts of South Africa
khaya koko
National

Troops arrive in KwaZulu-Natal as death toll reaches 26

With tensions escalating in predominantly Indian and white suburbs, where residents have mobilised to defend themselves and their property, premier Sihle Zikalala said residents had a right to do so
Paddy Harper
National

Soweto businesses vandalised, robbed as looting and violence spreads

The pillaging and destruction, which started in KwaZulu-Natal in reaction to former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration, has been hijacked by residents and non-ANC members
Chris Gilili
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×