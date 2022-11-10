Danger ahead as ANC declines with no democratic alternative

At the time, last year’s local government elections appeared to signal the end of a political age in South Africa. In the year since, little evidence has emerged to suggest that such a conclusion was false or premature.

It is November 2022, and the ANC is a declining force.

For nearly 30 years, the ANC claimed dominant party status as South African politics, both national and local, revolved around the party’s dynamics. Although the ruling party remains by some distance the “largest fish” in South Africa’s political pond, these waters are murkier than ever.

One reason for this is that the biggest political gainers in the past five years have not been the main opposition parties, the Democratic Alliance (DA) or the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). Rather, the beneficiaries of the ANC’s decline have been smaller parties built around specific interest groups, which maintain support bases that have distinct geographic patterns.

Ahead of the ANC’s national elective conference next month its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, is battling to keep control of his own party. Criticism has been levelled at his leadership at several levels, including from former presidents and sitting ministers.

The ANC itself has yet to recover from the most recent local government elections when its national vote share dropped below 50% for the first time. Between the 2011 and 2021 municipal elections alone, the party’s overall vote share dropped by 16.36%. Moreover, its prospects for maintaining an exclusive national parliamentary majority post-2024 are mixed at best as it increasingly relies on a rural base.

The extent of these problems would have been difficult to imagine on the eve of the party’s 51st elective conference in 2002. In the run-up to that conference, the party had its share of internal squabbles.

But, back then, these rivalries paled in comparison to the outward unity the ANC projected and the electoral supremacy that it enjoyed. The conference itself was arguably the least fractious in the party’s history, with minimal challenges faced by the incumbent “top six”, particularly then president Thabo Mbeki.

Contrast that with the forthcoming December 2022 conference, when each position in the executive is contested and the incumbent president’s primary asset is the fact that the largest opposition faction has yet to agree on who their favoured candidate is. Such challenges are also historically unusual. Only twice in the past 75 years — in 1952 and 2012 — has an incumbent ANC president seeking a second term faced a contest of this sort.

The 2002 conference was a prelude to the party’s apotheosis at the 2004 national election when it claimed nearly 70% of the vote. The dominance extended to provincial legislatures as it recorded two-thirds of the vote in every province except KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

The ANC bears significant responsibility for its subsequent decline. The role corruption and personality-based factionalism have played in eroding the vast goodwill that the party once enjoyed — and will never truly regain — is well documented.

Unemployment, inequality and poverty remain high and maintain the clear racial and gender divides apartheid caused. Municipalities continue to fail at high rates, resulting in stagnant living standards, especially among poor families. These problems both contribute to and compound political instability in the country, with July 2021’s wave of riots the clearest example.

Other trends also serve as a harbinger of the ANC’s immediate struggles. Incumbent political parties globally have been punished at the polls since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Inflation and the shock to the international system wrought by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have added to the pressures faced by incumbents.

As an example, of the nine G20 countries that have held national elections since January 2020, the incumbent leader, party or coalition was defeated in six of them. In the case of two of the incumbents who won, their overall vote share dropped.

Closer to home, long-standing incumbent parties in Malawi, Seychelles and Zambia were defeated in post-pandemic elections. And although the ruling MPLA in Angola prevailed, they too saw a substantial decline in their victory margin.

If any factor explains the continued presence of the ANC as the only party capable of sustaining anything resembling a national majority, it is the ephemeral fortunes of the two largest opposition parties, the DA and the EFF.

Following the 2016 municipal elections, it appeared that the two parties posed a meaningful threat to ANC dominance. For the first time in the post-apartheid era, the vote share gained by the two largest opposition parties had exceeded 35%. Since then, the DA has regressed, with party leaders — especially those of colour — defecting and party support bleeding to other groups including ActionSA, Good and the Patriotic Alliance.

The trajectory of the EFF is more uneven. The party increased its vote share by 2% between the 2016 and 2021 local government elections, but this masks the regression the party experienced in terms of actual votes. In 2021, the EFF received 2.419-million votes for ward council and proportional representation council seats. It had more in 2016: 2.446-million.

The two parties that have most benefited from the struggles of larger parties are the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). Both have improved their electoral performance in both proportional and absolute terms over the last decade.

This revival in the fortunes of the two parties best illustrates the shifting character of politics in South Africa. It signals that “broad church” national politics is in decline as regionally focused and ideologically narrower parties make gains at the expense of the ANC and DA.

Apart from wanting to impede or progress specific policies, neither the FF+ or IFP desires to increase its national support base. Instead, their preferred model is to gain leverage through direct control of local councils or occupying “kingmaker” status in coalitions in the specific parts of the country which they most care about.

Should the current parliamentary weighting system of proportional representation remain, then coalition governments will be a core part of South Africa’s political future, especially beyond the 2024 national elections. For such arrangements to work, South Africa’s political parties will need to actively and explicitly prioritise political stability — as they did during our first democratic parliament.

If instead, political parties continue to pursue the marriages of convenience, which are all too common in municipalities across the country, then they risk opening up our politics to far more insidious forces.

Inkatha Freedom Party supporters. The IFP and Freedom Front Plus have gained from the ANC’s decline. (Rajesh Jantilal/AFP)

Large portions of the public are already displaying heightened receptiveness to non-democratic solutions. Particularly if such solutions ensure law and order and improve basic service delivery provision.

According to an August 2021 Afrobarometer report, in 2015, roughly one in three South Africans said that they were “very willing” to waive their voting rights if effective government was guaranteed. Within just six years, this had risen to nearly half. Two-thirds displayed at least some willingness to do so.

Given the sacrifices successive generations of South Africans made in securing a democratic future, this is perhaps the most disconcerting trend of all. For now, this cynicism is mainly reflected in the large, mainly younger, segment of the country who do not participate in the electoral process. But, the longer it persists, the higher the likelihood that recent commentaries warning about the rise of authoritarianism will prove regrettably prescient.

Both Ramaphosa and the party he leads should manage to stagger through the respective challenges posed by December’s ANC elective conference and the 2024 national elections. In each case, this will have more to do with the lack of an agreed-upon alternative than any true groundswell of support.

Benefiting from a loyal and clearly defined base of support, regionally focused parties such as the IFP and FF+ will continue to be the main profiteers of this situation, especially at the municipal and provincial levels.

The country’s post-2024 political future is less clear. Over the past year, former president Kgalema Motlanthe has repeatedly posited that although the ANC has diminished, no credible democratic national alternative has yet emerged to take its place.

Until such an alternative emerges, the risk that South Africans will actively look for “cure-alls”, which lie outside of hard-won democratic norms, is considerable.

Pranish Desai is a ​data​ analyst in the governance insights and analy­tics programme at Good Governance Africa.