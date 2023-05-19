Call for proposals: MS Excel data analysis training

GIZ seeks to contract a service provider to design and implement five 20-hour training courses on MS Excel, with the aim to increase competencies for data analysis.

On behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) supports the Presidency of the Republic of South Africa in achieving the goals of the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI). Many of the tools used to collect, analyse and report results under the PYEI are based on MS Excel. To be able to monitor the contributions of the wide range of organisations contributing to the PYEI, GIZ seeks to enhance their capacities to use the MS Excel tools under the PYEI with ease.

GIZ invites competent companies or institutes with local presence in South Africa to participate in this tender. Tender documents are available to download under the following link https://www.giz.de/en/worldwide/123361.html

Completed forms must be submitted to [email protected] by 09.06.2023. Please quote reference 83439324 when submitting the documentation. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Appointment of a Service Provider for Technical Application Guidelines Implementation, Monitoring and Verification of the Regulations for Mandatory Display and Submission of Energy Performance Certificates for Buildings

The main objective of the Regulations is to gain access to accurate and reliable building energy data, to support government initiatives in the areas of energy efficiency monitoring, and related greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions obligations, and to ultimately encourage building owners to improve the energy performance of their buildings and aspire to eventually receiving an A-rating for those facilities. The regulations apply to non-residential buildings with a net floor area of at least 2000 m2 in the private sector, and 1000 m2 for buildings owned, operated or occupied by an organ of the state. Once issued, the EPC will be valid for five years, and the monitoring of the display of the EPCs will be carried out by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) or a representative appointed by the Department.

It is against this background that the South African – German Energy Partnership, on behalf of the DMRE, would like to appoint competent consultant(s) to develop the Technical Application Guidelines for the purpose of implementing, monitoring and verification of Regulations for Mandatory Display and Submission of EPCs for buildings. The Technical Application Guidelines will describe the process that will be followed to conduct buildings energy performance assessments in line with appropriate South African National Standards, monitoring and verification of the EPCs being issued by Inspection Bodies and displayed by building owners. These Guidelines will be applicable to the four classification of building categories namely: A1: Entertainment and public assembly; A2: Theatrical and indoor sport; A3: Places of instruction; and G1: Offices as stipulated in the Regulations.

The Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) invites eligible and professional companies with local presence in South Africa to participate in this tender. Tender documents are available for downloading until 31.05.2023 at the following link: https://www.giz.de/en/worldwide/123213.html

Your proposal must be submitted to [email protected] by 09.06.2023. Please quote reference 83439020 when submitting the documentation. Late submissions will not be accepted.

The Transparency, Integrity and Accountability Programme in South Africa (TIP) supports state and non-state actors to contribute towards the implementation of the National Anti-corruption Strategy (NACS) in a whole-of-government and societal manner. The TIP provides capacity development for anti-corruption actors in the state, civil society and the business sector. The programme actively pursues a human rights-based orientation including gender equality. The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation is the lead executing agency for the TIP.

Working with the Monitoring, Evaluation, Reporting and Learning (MERL) Workstream of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (NACAC) the TIP seeks to appoint a suitably qualified team of experts to revise the NACS implementation framework and to finalise the NACS implementation plan and its corresponding monitoring framework. The purpose of the framework is to go beyond monitoring the implementation of the NACS by also measuring its impact.

GIZ invites eligible and professional companies with local presence in South Africa that have relevant M&E expertise and experience to participate in this tender. Tender documents are available for downloading until 31.05.2023 at the following link https://www.giz.de/en/worldwide/123368.html

Your proposal must be submitted to [email protected] by 09.06.2023. Please quote reference 83439041 when submitting the documentation. Late submissions will not be accepted.