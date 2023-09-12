Balmain to open its first South African boutique

The flagship Balmain boutique will open its doors in late September on Sandton City’s Diamond Walk

The historic Parisian luxury fashion house of Balmain is pleased to announce the opening of its first South African boutique, located on Sandton City’s Diamond Walk.

The 243 square metre flagship Balmain boutique will open its doors in late September 2023.

More than 75 years ago, when Pierre Balmain first introduced his “New French Style”, it immediately became clear to all that his eponymous house was offering a distinctly fresh and feminine conception of haute couture, one which broke with many of the well-established conventions of the era. His audaciousness paid off.

Pierre Balmain became one of the handful of young French talents who ushered in the mid-century golden age of couture and helped to re-establish Paris as the world’s. fashion capital.

Since 2011, Balmain’s Creative Director, Olivier Rousteing, has been innovatively building upon Pierre Balmain’s extraordinary legacy, while always remaining true to his own determination to design clothes that reflect the way of his inclusive, powerful, and global “Balmain Army” which lives on today.

The result is always a unique and instantly recognisable Balmain silhouette, style and attitude that highlights the singular craftsmanship of the house’s celebrated ateliers, while consistently referencing a rich Parisian heritage.