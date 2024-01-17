HUAWEI MateBook D 16 Intel i5 now available on shelves in SA

The latest laptop from HUAWEI enhances productivity with smooth performance and stunning displays in a sleek and portable design – rated as the best laptop for professionals and students

HUAWEI has officially announced the local availability in South Africa of its latest laptop, the HUAWEI MateBook D 16, featuring a High-Performance 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-12450H processor. The new iteration of the HUAWEI Matebook D16 laptop delivers an immersive viewing experience and excellent performance in a slim and lightweight design at an attractive price.

An expansive 16-inch display with ultra-narrow bezels delivers an incredible 90% screen-to-body ratio. Its large screen in no way adds to its weight; the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 weighs just 1.68kg. It also features HUAWEI Metaline technology, delivering stronger and more stable WiFi connections of up to 270m. The new laptop strikes the perfect balance between portability and productivity for students, professionals and creators looking for a high-performance Windows laptop that enables the power of multitasking.

The expansive screen of the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 gives creators a larger canvas to work off and multitasking office workers a spacious workspace. The MateBook D 16 brings a breakthrough in performance levels due to its inclusion of a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5 High-Performance Processor, ensuring suitability for handling processor-heavy tasks such as programming, illustrating and video editing.

The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 is remarkably slim and lightweight, measuring just 17mm thick and weighing only 1.68kg. It has a sleek and elegant construction and comes in a futuristic Mystic Silver colour. All laptop models feature the HUAWEI Metaline Antenna for stable and reliable wireless connectivity of up to 270m, thereby dramatically reducing false signal pick-ups and creating stable connections, enabling users to enjoy smooth video streams and conference calls. The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 also has a numeric keypad and physical shortcut keys, enabling users to work with charts, data and documents more efficiently.

Combining a stunning 16-inch display and Intel® Core™ i5 High-Performance Processor in an ultra-portable slim and lightweight form factor, the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 offers users excellent value for money.

It’s now available in South Africa — get yours today from the HUAWEI online store, HUAWEI Authorised Experience Store and selected retailers. You can own the life-changing HUAWEI D 16 with Intel® Core™ i5 processor for as little as R14 999. Alternatively, secure your Intel® Core™ i5 HUAWEI D 16 MateBook with 8GB memory and 512GB storage from our partners, including Vodacom, MTN, Telkom and Cell C for as little as R699 per month over 36 months.

