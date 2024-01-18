Careers & Tenders
18 January 2024

Somerset College IEB Matric Results 2023

By
Verwey Lisa
Lisa Verwey recieved an Outstanding Achievement Award for ranking within the top 5% in six or more subjects and achieving an A symbol in Life Orientation.

Once again, the doors of university are open to all of the 2023 matrics

Somerset College has always strived for excellence in academics while staying true to our ethos of holistic education and our values of Dignity, Aspiration, Creativity and Contribution. The matrics of 2023 achieved an  average of 3.2 A symbols per student. The school has maintained an average of 3 A symbols or higher per student over the past seven years. Furthermore, we are thrilled to have maintained our unbroken record of  100% BD pass rate which ensures that, once again, the doors of university are open to all of our esteemed  students. 

Akdogan Aidan
Aidan Akdogan

In addition to a 100% university entrance pass rate and an exceptional average of 3.2 A symbols achieved per student, numerous students featured in the upper echelons of the IEB results nationally. Helen Basson was awarded a Commendable Achievement award for achieving within the top 5% of all IEB candidates nationally in five subjects and an A symbol for Life Orientation. Aidan Akdogan, Jessie Conolly, Laura Staley and Lisa  Verwey achieved Outstanding Achievement Awards for ranking within the top 5% in six or more Subjects and achieving an A symbol in Life Orientation. Somerset College students were also awarded no fewer than 24 Top 1% awards for featuring in the top percentile of their cohort nationally across a range of subjects. 

Basson Helen
Helen Basson

In all our academic departments except one, the Somerset College average was higher than the national IEB  average.  

We commend our 2023 cohort on the remarkable fortitude and resilience they have shown in navigating the  Covid Pandemic and many other challenges. Their success in their final examinations also bears testament to  the highly professional, skilled and resilient teaching body who have continuously successfully navigated  complexity, all the while supporting our colleagues and students and driving standards of excellence. The  Student Develop Unit has also played a critical role in our student’s success, and we are grateful for their  contribution. Thanks and recognition must also go to our parent body whose support for their children and  the school has been unwavering. 

We thank the matrics of 2023 for the dignity with which they have carried themselves and for the remarkable  contribution to the community during their time at Somerset College. We wish them well for the future.

Pass rate: A 100% Bachelor Degree (University Entrance) pass 

Number of A symbols: 287 

Commendable Achievements: Helen Basson (Achieved within top 5% in 5 subjects and achieved a rating  level of 7 in Life Orientation) 

Conolly Jessie
Lisa Verwey

Outstanding Achievement Awards: Aidan Akdogan, Jessie Conolly, Laura Staley and Lisa Verwey Top 1% Awards in specific IEB subjects: Lisa Verwey 

Further Studies Mathematics : 12 A symbols: 

Message from Jacques Nel, the Executive Head, to the matric 2023 year group: 

Dear Class of 2023, 

Congratulations on your remarkable academic achievements! Your unwavering commitment to tasks,  perseverance, and consistent, intentional efforts have truly paid off, resulting in outstanding results. Each  one of you has demonstrated resilience and dedication, setting a commendable standard for excellence. 

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the devoted teachers who selflessly shared their knowledge and  guidance, ensuring you were well-prepared for success. Their commitment to your education has  undoubtedly played a pivotal role in your accomplishments. 

Students with 8 A symbols: 

Aidan Akdogan 

Helen Basson 

Jessie Conolly 

Sadie Geard 

Ilke Keet 

Mohamed Khalfey 

Amber Mudge 

Michael Shepstone 

Lisa Verwey 

Students with 7 A symbols: 

Liam Davis 

Neil Human 

Laura Staley 

Students with 6 A symbols

Sam Chaplin 

Gabrielle Dames 

Isobella Dolby 

Ceri Gemmell 

Chris Justus 

Dirk Kidson 

Kirsten Offen 

Kate Stone

