Somerset College IEB Matric Results 2023

Lisa Verwey recieved an Outstanding Achievement Award for ranking within the top 5% in six or more subjects and achieving an A symbol in Life Orientation.

Once again, the doors of university are open to all of the 2023 matrics

Somerset College has always strived for excellence in academics while staying true to our ethos of holistic education and our values of Dignity, Aspiration, Creativity and Contribution. The matrics of 2023 achieved an average of 3.2 A symbols per student. The school has maintained an average of 3 A symbols or higher per student over the past seven years. Furthermore, we are thrilled to have maintained our unbroken record of 100% BD pass rate which ensures that, once again, the doors of university are open to all of our esteemed students.

Aidan Akdogan

In addition to a 100% university entrance pass rate and an exceptional average of 3.2 A symbols achieved per student, numerous students featured in the upper echelons of the IEB results nationally. Helen Basson was awarded a Commendable Achievement award for achieving within the top 5% of all IEB candidates nationally in five subjects and an A symbol for Life Orientation. Aidan Akdogan, Jessie Conolly, Laura Staley and Lisa Verwey achieved Outstanding Achievement Awards for ranking within the top 5% in six or more Subjects and achieving an A symbol in Life Orientation. Somerset College students were also awarded no fewer than 24 Top 1% awards for featuring in the top percentile of their cohort nationally across a range of subjects.

Helen Basson

In all our academic departments except one, the Somerset College average was higher than the national IEB average.

We commend our 2023 cohort on the remarkable fortitude and resilience they have shown in navigating the Covid Pandemic and many other challenges. Their success in their final examinations also bears testament to the highly professional, skilled and resilient teaching body who have continuously successfully navigated complexity, all the while supporting our colleagues and students and driving standards of excellence. The Student Develop Unit has also played a critical role in our student’s success, and we are grateful for their contribution. Thanks and recognition must also go to our parent body whose support for their children and the school has been unwavering.

We thank the matrics of 2023 for the dignity with which they have carried themselves and for the remarkable contribution to the community during their time at Somerset College. We wish them well for the future.

Pass rate: A 100% Bachelor Degree (University Entrance) pass

Number of A symbols: 287

Commendable Achievements: Helen Basson (Achieved within top 5% in 5 subjects and achieved a rating level of 7 in Life Orientation)

Lisa Verwey

Outstanding Achievement Awards: Aidan Akdogan, Jessie Conolly, Laura Staley and Lisa Verwey Top 1% Awards in specific IEB subjects: Lisa Verwey

Further Studies Mathematics : 12 A symbols:

Message from Jacques Nel, the Executive Head, to the matric 2023 year group:

Dear Class of 2023,

Congratulations on your remarkable academic achievements! Your unwavering commitment to tasks, perseverance, and consistent, intentional efforts have truly paid off, resulting in outstanding results. Each one of you has demonstrated resilience and dedication, setting a commendable standard for excellence.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the devoted teachers who selflessly shared their knowledge and guidance, ensuring you were well-prepared for success. Their commitment to your education has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in your accomplishments.

Students with 8 A symbols:

Aidan Akdogan

Helen Basson

Jessie Conolly

Sadie Geard

Ilke Keet

Mohamed Khalfey

Amber Mudge

Michael Shepstone

Lisa Verwey

Students with 7 A symbols:

Liam Davis

Neil Human

Laura Staley

Students with 6 A symbols:

Sam Chaplin

Gabrielle Dames

Isobella Dolby

Ceri Gemmell

Chris Justus

Dirk Kidson

Kirsten Offen

Kate Stone