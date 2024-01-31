Betcris welcomes Pragmatic Play to forge a strategic partnership

This collaboration signifies a significant expansion of the developer’s presence in global online gaming markets

Pragmatic Play has developed a strong standing in the online gambling industry since its founding in 2015. The provider has spread its wings, extending products to several markets. It has added Latin America to this list by shaking hands with Betcris, an equally leading gaming platform.

The partnership with Betcris will not only bring the developer’s games to the forefront but also extend their reach to Latin American casinos. Betcris will be the first site to showcase the developer’s diverse slot games, already available at top 10 online casinos in Australia. These games feature various themes and exciting bonus features. Players can enjoy all-time favourites like Big Bass Bonanza, Sugar Rush and Gates of Olympus, among others, in the extensive slot portfolio. This collaboration signifies a significant expansion of the developer’s presence in global online gaming markets.

Live dealer games aren’t eliminated; players can expect Pragmatic Play’s diverse catalogue. From live blackjack to game shows like Dream Catcher and Crazy Time, there is enough to entertain the Latin American audience. The provider is also known for virtual sports betting opportunities, which will be on Betcris.

Excellent software: Pragmatic Play’s growth in Latin America

One of the developer’s stand-out features is visuals. Using cutting-edge technology, Pragmatic Play infuses titles with clear and crisp graphics. Live tables have multiple camera angles to give players a comprehensive view of every activity. Betting limits are wide, allowing casual and high-stakes customers to have fun.

Virtual sports services don’t fall behind. Like slots and live dealer games, the provider uses high-end technology to offer customers the best: horse racing, football, greyhound racing, and motorsports betting options are open around the clock. With this, betting is possible at any time.

Another commendable attribute is mobile compatibility. Pragmatic Play uses an all-around approach to guarantee that games and virtual sports are accessible on mobile devices and tablets. The quality and features remain the same across compatible devices.

Expansion in Latin America seems promising. Several regional operators have entered into similar partnerships with Land Vegas, Juegalo, Salsa Technology, and other game-making studios. Pragmatic Play might be a big-time supplier, primarily if it collaborates with Betcris.

The VP of Latin America’s operations for the provider, Victor Arias, commented on the new partnership. He noted that Betcris is a fantastic platform to house the developers’ games.

The manager of Betcris Casino, Mauricio Delgado, further noted the operator’s pleasure in joining hands with Pragmatic Play. He specified that the developer’s games are excellent assets on the bookmaker’s site. Then he added that they expect a positive reaction and customer experience within the Latin American iGaming industry.

Final thoughts: An overview of Pragmatic Play

When it comes to casino games, Pragmatic Play is remarkable. The provider started operations in 2015 and has built a solid customer base. Its popularity stems from unique offerings, including mobile-adaptable titles, high-end visuals, and great gameplay.

Diversity is another hallmark of the company, as it includes sports betting. With this, it caters to users who prefer wagering on virtual sports, all from the same API. These products are offered in various languages and currencies.

It acquired licences in multiple jurisdictions to make sure that customers can trust all offerings. These include Malta, Romania, the United Kingdom, and Gibraltar. Games are subject to regular audits to confirm the software’s integrity.

Pragmatic Play is also famous for the drops and wins tournaments. The tournament is player-based, requiring one to bet real money on qualifying games and accrue points. Their position on the leaderboard determines their prize, whether cash or multipliers.

The provider’s services have earned various rewards, including:

Global Gaming Awards;

SBC Awards 2022;

Casinobeats Game Developer Awards;

Askgamblers Awards;

EGR B2B Awards;

IGB Affiliate.

Latin America will surely enjoy Pragmatic Play’s deals, especially on a reliable platform like Betcris.

FAQ

Are Pragmatic Play’s games free at the top 10 best online casinos?

Pragmatic Play’s slots have demo versions to play without risking cash. The same doesn’t apply to sports betting options and live dealer tables. Note that freeplay won’t earn you real rewards. You must bet real money to withdraw after you play games at casino top 10 sites.

How do I withdraw my winnings on Pragmatic Play?

When you play the provider’s games at any of the top 10 online casinos, withdrawing is easy. Simply visit the cashier, choose a suitable payment method, and follow the onscreen process to complete the request. Make sure you meet every requirement before attempting withdrawal.

What is the minimum age for playing games at Betcris?

Players must be 18 years old to register at the online gaming site. Betcris confirms the age requirement by demanding verification.

Is Betcris safe?

Betcris is one of the recommended top 10 casinos with safe offerings. It uses a Malta Gaming Authority licence.