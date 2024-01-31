Marble Restaurant secures coveted spot on the 50 Best Discovery list

The list celebrates restaurants that push the boundaries of gastronomy and showcase the exceptional

Marble Restaurant, the culinary gem located at the Keyes Art Mile in Rosebank, Johannesburg, is renowned for its innovative approach to “meat and flame” — a tradition so ingrained in South African culture by taking the simple and making it sublime — is proud to announce their inclusion in the prestigious 50 Best Discovery list. This recognition is a testament to Marble’s commitment to culinary excellence, creativity, and unforgettable dining experiences.

The 50 Best Discovery list is curated by a panel of experts and industry leaders. This list celebrates restaurants that push the boundaries of gastronomy and showcase the exceptional. Marble Restaurant’s addition to the list highlights their dedication to delivering not only a food journey but also a taste experience.

Known for its contemporary flair and dedication to using the finest, locally sourced ingredients, Marble Restaurant has become one of Johannesburg’s most sought-after hot spots, for food, drinks and the all-round experience. The talented team, led by David Higgs, creates dishes that not only tantalise the taste buds but take you on a journey you have never been on before.

“We are honoured to be recognised among the 50 Best Discovery restaurants worldwide. This acknowledgement is a tribute to the hard work and passion of our entire team, who consistently strive to deliver exceptional dining experiences,” said Gary Kyriacou, Founder and Partner of The Marble Hospitality Group.

To find out more, visit: www.marblehospitality.com