Huawei launches new commercial and industrial, residential smart PV and ESS solutions to African market

Nick Lusson, Vice President of Huawei Eastern-Africa Digital Power, at the Huawei Partner Summit.

The one-stop solution for all scenarios and load ranges is designed with safety and reliability at its core

During the recently concluded Huawei Digital During Solar & Storage Live Africa 2024 event, Huawei released new smart PV products and solutions for C&I and residential scenarios, continuing to lead the industry.

Nick Lusson, Vice President of Huawei Eastern-Africa Digital Power, delivered a presentation on the unique features of the new product.

“Huawei’s C&I smart PV solution is an integrated solution for PV, ESS, charging, optimiser and cloud management, providing a one-stop solution for all scenarios and load ranges,” he said. “Huawei’s PV+ESS system is designed with safety and reliability at its core, ensuring more energy and simpler operation and maintenance (O&M). Its systematic design, meanwhile, not only ensures that better product adaptation can be achieved, but also more monitoring and management functions can be completed.

“Huawei’s energy storage equipment has completed reliability testing, which was conducted over eight months, for high-quality battery cell selection,” he added. “Among the safety features included in these products are cell-level monitoring and AI analysis data to identify battery risks, active rack isolation and special structural safety design.”

As Lusson pointed out, by independently controlling the battery unit, it’s possible to increase the ESS’ overall capacity by more than 5%, ensuring higher investment returns. Through the use of a cloud management system, ESS can achieve automatic SOC calibration, cell-level monitoring, and remote fault location functions through the cloud control interface, providing simple and friendly O&M.

Huawei Luna2000-200KWH ESS

At the conference, Huawei Smart PV C&I launched their 150KW string inverters, SUN5000/2000-150K-MG0. This product has six major features: more power generation, active safety, long-term reliability, minimalist operation and maintenance, efficient website construction and industry friendliness. The rated output power of this product has been increased to 150KW, with a maximum power of 165KW, aiming to provide high-quality solutions for C&I projects. It is perfectly compatible with various high-efficiency components.

Huawei SUN5000/2000-150K

This inverter has a maximum efficiency of 98.8%; a built-in PID repair solution, which has been proven by TÜV to increase power generation by 3%; and component-level optimisation. After installing the optimiser, the roof resource utilisation rate can be increased by up to 50%, and the power generation can be increased by up to 30%.

The 150K inverter comes with industry-first safety features. These include intelligent string disconnection protection (SSLD), which can disconnect DC power inflows in milliseconds when the inverter fails (such as PV string reverse connection, DC input backfeed, internal short circuit of the inverter, etcetera). Intelligent DC ground protection cuts off ground faults in 15ms during the grid connection process, reducing the chances of inverter failure by more than 75%. The solution’s unique intelligent terminal temperature detection scheme detects AC and DC terminal temperatures and shuts down in 0.5s in case of overheating, drastically reducing the chances of inverter failure due to damage and burning of the DC terminals.

Huawei products always strive to ensure reliability from concept planning, development, verification to release.

Huawei’s all-scenario residential smart PV & ESS Solutions, meanwhile, include the Power-M and Luna2.0.

Huawei Residential Smart PV & ESS Solutions: Power-M and Luna2.0

“Power-M is a mainstream PV and energy storage solution,” said Lusson. “It uses an all-in-one modular design and supports flexible capacity expansion and simplified installation. The typical configuration is 5 kW inverter +10 kWh battery and up to three units can be connected in parallel to cater for higher energy demands.”

Luna 2.0, meanwhile, is a premium solution, with increased performance in terms of appearance, safety and intelligence. The S1 model is a new residential energy storage product with a single battery module of 6.9kWh, with larger capacity, longer life and increased safety. It’s also designed to be as aesthetically appealing as it is practical. Indeed, Huawei designed it so that it feels less like something that supplies industrial power and more like an energy-producing work of art. So successful has it been on this front that Luna 2.0 won a world-famous iF design award.

“The system is also incredibly secure, particularly from a fire safety perspective,” said Lusson. “As solar PV becomes increasingly popular around the world, it’s becoming clear that poorly designed and installed solar PV products come with the risk of fire. Luna 2.0 is built with numerous safety features aimed at significantly reducing the risk of both above-roof and below-roof fires.”

From an above-roof perspective, Huawei inverters support arc-fault circuit interrupters (AFCIs) and rapid shutdown (RSD). For below-roof safety, Huawei energy storage systems support a five-level safety protection ideal, including cell-level protection, electrical protection, structure protection, active protection and emergency protection. The Luna S1 energy storage supports the industry’s first 40cm immersion protection and the world’s leading active pressure relief technology.

The Luna 2.0 system is additionally built with significant intelligence capabilities. That means, for instance, that if a power provider has scheduled blackouts, you can link it with the scheduled outages to ensure the battery has sufficient power for when the power goes out. In addition, Huawei’s SmartDesign tool supports professional PV design for residential and C&I scenarios with a free site survey, ensuring optimised installations.

“Luna 2.0 is a one-stop solution that is extremely reliable and easy to install, with a 10-year full replacement warranty,” Lusson concluded.

The launch event was attended by dealers, trade partners, and installers.

