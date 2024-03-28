Seven budget-friendly family vacation activities: How Old Mutual Rewards makes it possible

Enhance your holiday experience without straining your finances. Old Mutual Rewards helps you to stretch both your imagination and your hard-earned Rands further

Long weekends and school holidays are a great way to connect with family and friends, but for many it can be a time of financial anxiety, resulting in stretched budgets to ensure everyone’s having a great time.

From travel vouchers through UBER and TravelStart, to quality products from Woolworths and Checkers, Old Mutual Rewards and our proud partners are here to help all South Africans maximise their spending power and earn discounts while doing so.

You’re not alone in turning to loyalty programmes; more than 70% of working South Africans now use these programmes to earn points and rewards!

Get an Eggstra boost

To boost members’ benefits during the financially challenging school holidays, the Old Mutual Rewards team has thoughtfully provided discounts on holiday entertainment.

This means you can enjoy 50% more for your Old Mutual Rewards points at Nu-Metro or Ster-Kinekor to watch family movies such as Kung Fu Panda 4 and The Jungle Bunch. Plus, you can treat your family to a delicious meal at Spur Steak Ranches with 20% more value for your points.

This Eggstra holiday boost is valid until 12 April 2024. For more details and how to redeem points, click here.

For info on the rewards and benefits of making smart financial decisions, click here.

You’ll find out how members of the Old Mutual Rewards programme are encouraged to expand their financial knowledge and achieve financial wellness – and earn points while doing so.

Both existing customers and newcomers are welcome to join Old Mutual Rewards for free.

Top seven ways to spend the holidays and stretch your rands

1 Family movie night

The holidays are the perfect time to head to the big screen. With movie vouchers you can ensure a night to remember at Ster-Kinekor and NuMetro.

Get 50% more value on your points at Nu-Metro or Ster-Kinekor.

https://secure.rewards.oldmutual.co.za/web/om/spend-in-store

2 Picnic in the park

A family that eats together stays together. Pick a spot, pack lunch and spend time outdoors with your loved ones. Use your rewards for picnic supplies at Checkers or Woolworths. For those with little ones under 36 months, pick up the perfect onesie or baby supplies at Babies R Us and BabyCity, turning a simple outing into a special event.

Get 10% – 25% more value on your Rewards points when you join Old Mutual Rewards BABYCLUB.

https://secure.rewards.oldmutual.co.za/web/om/babyclub

3 Museum or zoo day

South Africa has many unique museums as well as incredible animal sanctuaries. This educational outing can be both fun and informative for the whole family. Offset your travel costs with bus tickets, deals at TravelStart and UBER rewards here.

Use your Rewards points for flight vouchers, plus get discounts on your flight and bus bookings.

https://secure.rewards.oldmutual.co.za/web/om/travel

4. Holiday bake-off

Bake a batch of cookies or cupcakes, and get everyone to help decorate them. Use different coloured icing and a range of toppings to make baking a hit for all ages! Get your baking supplies from top retailers such as Makro or Shoprite.

Save your cash and use your Rewards points to purchase vouchers.

https://secure.rewards.oldmutual.co.za/web/om/vouchers

5 Family garden project

Long weekends are the perfect time to spruce up your garden. Use your rewards for top gardening supplies at Outdoor Warehouse and Builders Warehouse to make this a green and engaging activity.

Your Rewards points are as good as cash when you buy vouchers to spend in-store.

https://secure.rewards.oldmutual.co.za/web/om/spend-in-store

6 Take a family road trip

Nothing generates quality time and life-long memories like a family road trip. Use your Old Mutual Rewards points to save on fuel through TotalEnergies. Plus, no road trip is complete without a pit stop at Wimpy.

Refuel at TotalEnergies & Wimpy using your Rewards points for vouchers.

https://secure.rewards.oldmutual.co.za/web/om/vouchers

7 Host a family braai

What’s a long weekend without a braai? Whether it’s braai vleis or a snoek, gathering around the fire is the ultimate bonding experience. Purchase quality meat and delicious side dishes at Woolworths.

Stock up on Braai essentials using your Rewards points for Woolworths vouchers.

https://secure.rewards.oldmutual.co.za/web/om/vouchers