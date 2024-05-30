Celebrity Drive launch puts South African tourism in the spotlight

The primary objective of the Celebrity Drive campaign is to remind tourists of the country’s status as a top travel destination

Celebrity Drive celebrated its South African launch in grand style at the luxurious Palace Hotel in Sun City. The star-studded event, dubbed #CelebrityDrive2024, attracted a dazzling lineup of local celebrities who came together to mark the beginning of this innovative campaign.

Notable attendees included Netflix actor Sandile Mahlangu, reality TV star Mbali Nkosi, Generations actress Manaka Ranaka, TV personality Zenande Mfenyana, renowned musician and hitmaker CICI, Big Brother housemate Liyela Pantsi, football player Linda Mntambo, and musician and actor Nicksoul, who serenaded guests with tracks from his latest debut album. The evening was made even more special with SABC 1 Gomora actress Nandi Khubone celebrating her birthday.

The primary objective of the Celebrity Drive campaign is to highlight the stunning landscapes of South Africa, reminding both locals and international tourists of the country’s status as a top travel destination. Furthermore, the campaign aims to make a significant societal impact by raising funds for various organisations such as orphanages and gender-based groups, with beneficiaries rotating annually as the event grows.

Sponsored by Subaru, the event kicked off at Subaru headquarters in Edenvale, where celebrities and media received a tour and vehicle brief. The convoy then journeyed to Hartbeespoort, stopping at Vela Portuguese Restaurant for a delightful meal before arriving at the splendid Sun City Resort. Guests were warmly welcomed by the Sun City concierge and staff and later enjoyed an exquisite dinner at the Plume Restaurant, themed “Elegance in an African Jungle”.

The dinner was supported by sponsors such as Graham Beck Wines and Grant’s Whiskey. Grant’s Whiskey Brand Ambassador, Gift Makoti, provided an educational tasting session, while Subaru shared insights into their support for the drive and pride in being the vehicle partner.

HONOR smartphones also made a significant impression, with attendees praising their power and functionality, particularly the impressive camera and design. HONOR PR Manager Sihle commented, “Our devices represent another game-changer from HONOR, equipped with world-class technology for all South Africans.”

On Day Two, guests were treated to massages at the Royal Spa within the Palace Hotel, enjoying the luxurious ambiance and refreshments provided by Michelle by Kayn sparkling wine. After the spa treatments, the group bid farewell to Sun City and returned to Johannesburg, stopping for an incredible lunch experience at Tempo Luxury.

The event concluded with a delightful surprise for the guests: goodie bags filled with treats such as Sally Williams nougat and Vialli caps.