Celebrating International Day of Yoga 2024

South Africa’s largest yoga event, held at the Wanderers Stadium, has several new features this year

As South Africa transitions from the recent national elections, we are excited to turn our focus to the celebration of International Day of Yoga on Saturday 22 June 2024 at Wanderers Stadium, Sandton, Johannesburg. This event, which runs from 9.30am to 2pm, may be the largest of its kind in Africa.

The same celebration was held in 2023 and drew 7 000 people, and it promises to be even bigger and better than before. The organisers are thrilled to announce exciting new partnerships, innovative experiences, and expanded networks for this year.

Yoga promotes awareness of our consumption habits and fosters a spirit of peace and coexistence. It is also a valuable tool for stress relief, particularly in emergency situations. Yoga’s global appeal has transcended its origins in India, gaining popularity worldwide as both a physical and mental discipline. It has become an integral part of mental health therapy, aiding in the treatment of trauma. As yoga master Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev aptly noted at a UN meeting in 2016: “Yoga does not belong to India anymore; it is a gift to the world.”

South Africa’s endorsement of International Yoga Day underscores our nation’s dedication to promoting health and wellbeing. The upcoming Yoga day event in Sandton, Johannesburg will feature prominent yoga instructors, wellness workshops, live demonstrations and community networking opportunities. The event serves as a powerful annual platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and its potential to contribute to individual wellbeing and global harmony.

We are excited to announce that free Wi-Fi will be available for all participants, enhancing the experience and allowing attendees to share their journey in real time. Each registered participant will also receive a free T-shirt and water bottle.

The Consulate General of India is grateful for the continued support of event partners such as Discovery, Momentum Health, Virgin Active and Decathlon, along with the valuable support of VFS, Alfeco, Godrej, Mahindra Motors SA, State bank of India, TATA, Hetero Drugs and many others.

Mahesh Kumar, Consul General of India in Johannesburg, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event, stating: “We are thrilled to witness the remarkable support and additions to our International Day of Yoga celebration. The involvement of esteemed partners and organisations demonstrates the growing significance of this event, and we look forward to creating a memorable experience that promotes unity and wellbeing.”

Event participants can expect a programme choc-full of exciting items, beginning with an accessible, all-ages yoga session. The Bollywood dance masterclass is also very popular. Attendees will find stalls for yoga, health, handicrafts, wellbeing, food, and a supervised kids’ play area generously arranged by Disney South Africa.

The Consulate General of India, Johannesburg and its partners look forward to welcoming you to the event.

Sign-ups may take place through the following link: https://zaf.phylaxis.ai/yogaforlife

Alternatively, interested participants may scan the QR code below: