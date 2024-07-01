Long-term partnership between GR8 Tech and Mojabet confirmed

GR8 Tech will deliver a comprehensive sportsbook and casino platform tailored specifically for Mojabet’s requirements

GR8 Tech has linked up with prominent African operator Mojabet to extend its reach across the continent. The newly established long-term partnership will see GR8 Tech deliver a comprehensive sportsbook and casino platform tailored specifically for Mojabet’s requirements.

The platform, designed to elevate punters’ gambling experience, will incorporate an array of essential tools provided by GR8 Tech. Among these are the company’s advanced payment gateway, sophisticated KYC (Know Your Customer) systems, and powerful analytics capabilities.

Whilst beneficial for both parties, this long-term partnership is a strategic move for GR8 Tech as it will be making its presence known within the African continent. By providing Mojabet with turnkey solutions for both sportsbook and casino platforms, already-existing customers can anticipate great promotional offers such as free bets when placing sports wagers and exclusive free spins no deposit bonuses if they enjoy a good online slot game.

Additional partnerships

This announcement comes just one year after the football team Olympique de Marseille struck a deal with Mojabet to become the club’s official African betting partner for six years. To celebrate the start of the partnership, Mojabet introduced OM8, a platform where users can predict the outcomes of eight questions related to upcoming games each week.

Moreover, through this strategic partnership, Mojabet capitalised on digital overlay technology, employing geo-location advertisements on the Club’s LED screens to reach viewers in the region. This proved immensely beneficial during all Ligue 1 matches held at the Orange Velodrome in Africa.

African betting landscape

The gambling industry in Africa is experiencing an unprecedented surge, evolving into a dynamic and thriving sector fuelled by various factors, including the widespread adoption of mobile technology and increased internet accessibility across the continent. This surge has led to a significant rise in online sports betting, offering individuals convenient betting opportunities from the comfort of their homes. This trend is especially noticeable in countries like Nigeria and Kenya, which have emerged as leading markets for online sports betting in the continent.

Additionally, the popularity of football in Africa has also contributed significantly to the growth of the region’s betting industry. It’s no secret that football holds the position of being Africa’s most popular sport, with the African Cup of Nations ranking as one of the world’s largest football tournaments. As a result, football betting has emerged as a key driver of industry expansion, prompting many African sports betting firms to offer diverse football betting options to their clientele.

Although still in its early stages compared to more established markets like Europe and North America, Africa’s gambling landscape is poised for significant expansion. With a population of 1.3 billion people, a burgeoning middle class, and rapidly growing internet and mobile technology penetration, the continent will likely become a key player in the global gambling market within the next few years, especially with many iGaming companies turning their attention to the continent, as evidenced by GR8 Tech’s latest partnership.

The evolution of GR8 Tech

Since its establishment, GR8 Tech has been steadfast in addressing the challenges faced by iGaming operators through tailored, scalable solutions that adapt to business expansion. Its suite of impactful products has garnered industry acclaim, particularly its high-performance sportsbook and casino platforms, now accessible to new operators.

The company’s standalone casino platform, designed to handle 20 000 requests per second, is complemented by additional features aimed at enhancing user experience. These include a jackpot widget, a live feed of recent wins, a dynamic bonus engine mechanism, and an exclusive Hall of Fame tailored for VIPs and high-rollers. Moreover, the platform offers a diverse portfolio featuring over 10 000 slots, 350 live casino and table games, as well as more than 350 bingo games. Operators also benefit from access to products from over 175 vendors, including Evolution, Playtech and Pragmatic Play.

GR8 Tech has recently gained attention with its long-term partnership with Mojabet, marking just one of its many successes this year. Notably, the Eurasia Awards ceremony on February 26 acknowledged the company as this year’s Best Online Sportsbook Provider, affirming its leadership in the online sportsbook market. Furthermore, the company has announced its intention to venture into the Latin American market in addition to its African expansion efforts, aiming to foster further industry innovation in the region.