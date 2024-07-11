The biosensor sage

Prof Emmanuel Iwuoha, Chair of the DSI/NRF South African Research Chair Initiative (SARChI) for NanoElectrochemistry and Sensor Technology.

Prof Emmanuel Iwuoha’s legacy transforms lives through nanoscience

Prof Emmanuel Iwuoha and his team have developed ultra-sensitive biosensors for detecting breast cancer, TB and myocardial infarctions, potentially revolutionising patient care in resource-limited settings. “These diagnostic sensors are easy-to-use analytical devices, suitable for point-of-need applications in clinical diagnosis,” the University of the Western Cape’s (UWC) distinguished chemistry professor explains. “They are necessary for obtaining real-time information required for patient management at hospitals and doctor’s clinics.”

Iwuoha is the Chair of the DSI/NRF South African Research Chair Initiative (SARChI) for NanoElectrochemistry and Sensor Technology. At a doctoral level, he has created rare competencies in areas such as disease diagnostic biosensors, electrochemiluminescence, photovoltaic solar cells and lithium-ion battery materials. His research also involves creating functional materials from sustainable resources like solar cells, batteries and supercapacitors for use in sensors and clean energy generation.

His contribution to research capacity development is best exemplified by UWC’s Sensor Laboratories (SensorLab), which he founded in 2002. What began with one MSc student in a small laboratory has become a centre of excellence comprising 11 state-of-the-art laboratories, 65 postgraduate students and 12 academic staff members.

Over the past two decades, the facilities have enabled the training of more than 200 postgraduate students and postdoctoral fellows. This organic growth served as an incentive for the construction of the ultra-modern Chemical Sciences Building at UWC, which houses SensorLab on its fourth floor.

Iwuoha’s impact extends beyond academia. One of his goals is to use nano-electrochemical technology to improve the quality of life in rural African communities by developing low-cost solar cells and disease diagnostic tests, underscoring his commitment to translating cutting-edge research into practical solutions. “I’ve always been driven to find ways that could benefit humanity or offer solutions to real-world problems, particularly in the field of human health,” he says, adding that he is excited about the integration of AI in sensing technology, energy generation and storage.

Recognised as an A-rated scientist by the National Research Foundation (NRF) and an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, Iwuoha emphasises the importance of developing adequate research facilities. “Aspiring researchers should aim for adequate research infrastructure and laboratories suitable for in-house implementation of research plans,” he advises.

Iwuoha has been honoured with the NSTF-South32 Engineering Research Capacity Development Award sponsored by Eskom, recognising that his work pushes boundaries in functional materials and nano-electrochemistry while fostering a new generation of researchers and innovators.