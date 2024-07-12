The visionary leader

Prof Bernand Slippers, Director of FABI and Innovation Africa @UP, and professor at UP.

Prof Bernard Slippers cultivates scientific excellence through team building

As the Director of the Forestry and Agricultural Biotechnology Institute (FABI) and Innovation Africa @UP and a professor at the University of Pretoria, Slippers’ mission is to nurture the next generation of researchers and foster scientific excellence through team-based research. While he is redefining leadership in the scientific community, according to him: “Science and innovation are not the result of a brilliant moment and a brilliant person; it is always an emergent property of an ecosystem in which people work.”

Exploring Namibia’s diverse landscapes while he was growing up, Slippers developed a deep fascination with nature and biological diversity. An early passion for everything “from the sea to the desert, to mushrooms on termite mounds in the savanna” was nurtured by his parents, who were both teachers. This led to a career dedicated not just to scientific discovery, but also to building the structures that make groundbreaking research possible.

His leadership philosophy emphasises the power of teamwork over mere collaboration. “Collaboration is two athletes running 100m next to each other. Teamwork is like competing for the World Cup and relies on different skills; everyone depends on one another to do their unique part.”

Despite resource challenges in South Africa’s scientific landscape, this approach has been instrumental in FABI’s global competitiveness for over 25 years. Under Slippers’ guidance, the institute collaborates with industry and government, ensuring a real-world impact by bridging the gap between academic research and practical applications — particularly in the forestry and agricultural sectors.

Recognising the importance of leadership development in science, Slippers encourages young scientists to develop crucial soft skills such as teamwork, communication, problem-solving, emotional intelligence and collective leadership. “While expecting scientists to help build our organisations and change our world, we are not intentional enough in developing key skills beyond technical work,” he explains. “Social skills are as important — or perhaps even more important — as our discoveries don’t happen in isolation.”

This belief was reinforced by his involvement with the Global Young Academy. “If we want to close the gap between the haves and the have-nots, we must be intentional and build strong, stable platforms and ecosystems for our future generations to work in.”

As he celebrates this recognition, Slippers again acknowledges that scientific leadership is not about individual brilliance: “I have the best job in the world and this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire FABI team. We explore the secrets and wonders of the biological world and partner with others to contribute to a better world. This award stems from the ecosystem we’ve built together, where collective excellence can flourish.”