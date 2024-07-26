Coolcationing beyond skiing

Trade snowsuits for adventure and wellness

Ski trips are a classic winter getaway — especially for the snow-starved South Africans — but there’s a diverse, wild and wonderful world beyond just skiing. As 2024’s travellers seek out new and unique travel experiences beyond the sun-soaked beach, a refreshing new trend continues to make waves — coolcationing. Named by Conde Nast Traveller as a key travel trend for 2024, the coolocation holiday sees travellers increasingly seeking out cooler climate holidays.

For South Africans, the idea of a coolcation holds immense appeal. The novelty of experiencing snow and sub-zero temperatures is particularly enticing for travellers who are used to sunny skies and beautiful beaches. Coolcations provide the perfect opportunity for families to bond over unique winter adventures, creating lifelong memories filled with laughter and wonder — and, hopefully, snow!



Here are five ultimate coolcations:

The traditional ski trip

The soaring Alps have long attracted skiers and snowboarders eager to tackle its extensive pistes and lively après ski scenes. Top resort hubs like France’s Courchevel 1850, Switzerland’s Zermatt, and Austria’s St. Anton am Arlberg offer varied terrain for all skill levels, plentiful nightlife and luxury accommodations.

“Skiing lets adventure seekers feel the thrill of speed while experiencing magnificent snow-capped mountain landscapes and charming alpine culture miles away from anything we have here at home,” says Antoinette Turner, General Manager of Flight Centre South Africa.

Popular activities include downhill skiing and snowboarding, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, tobogganing, and unwinding in the après-ski scene. Most resorts offer ski schools, equipment rentals, children’s programmes and spas.

Accommodation ranges from quaint ski chalets to five-star hotels, many conveniently situated slope-side. Properties boast roaring fireplaces, heated pools, ski valet services, and fine mountain dining. There are many family-friendly options where your little one can bundle up in an adorable snowsuit and learn how to ski.

Savvy travellers can get the most value for money by booking ahead and getting expert advice.

“An experienced Travel Expert will be able to advise not only on the best flight routings for you but also help navigate you through the overwhelming array of options, from which destination to choose to which room option is best for your travel party and wish list. Opt for all-inclusive packages to save and help you not mentally convert the cost of each drink back to rands!” says Turner.

Coolcationing by cruise

For South African globetrotters craving this remarkable trend, cruising is the ideal way to embark on the ultimate coolcation. Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), a leader in innovative cruise travel, is well-positioned to cater to this burgeoning trend with a diverse range of itineraries to some of the world’s coolest cool-climate destinations.

“NCL cruises to Alaska, Antarctica, Iceland and Northern Europe not only provide South Africans with the opportunity to explore stunning natural landscapes in cooler climates but also offer unique wellness experiences that align with the coolcationing trend,” notes Turner.

Plus, a cruise is incredibly hassle-free, especially for families. Unpack only once, enjoy included meals, drinks, and entertainment, and relax and soak up special family time as you cruise from one breathtaking destination to the next. Cruises also welcome kids of all ages and ensure that no matter how young or old you are, there’s a mix of entertainment to keep you happy from dawn to dusk.

Northern lights and winter wonders

Scandinavia offers an exceptional winter experience with its stunning landscapes and rich cultural heritage. Norway, Sweden, and Finland are perfect coolcation destinations where travellers can witness the ethereal Northern Lights, explore charming winter villages, and enjoy various outdoor activities.

The Lofoten Islands and Tromsø are top picks for experiencing the Northern Lights in Norway. Dog sledding, snowmobiling, and ice fishing are popular activities that let visitors immerse themselves in the Arctic wilderness. Sweden’s Icehotel in Jukkasjärvi offers a unique stay where guests can sleep in rooms made entirely of ice and snow, complemented by warm reindeer hides and cosy sleeping bags.

Finland’s Lapland region is a winter wonderland, home to Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi and the chance to meet the “real” Santa Claus! Travellers can also stay in glass igloos at Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort, where they can watch the Northern Lights from the comfort of their bed.

Coolcationing in Patagonia

For those seeking a Southern Hemisphere adventure, Patagonia in Argentina and Chile offers dramatic landscapes for adventure seekers. This remote region is known for its stunning glaciers, towering mountains and expansive national parks.

In Argentina, Los Glaciares National Park is a must-visit, featuring the famous Perito Moreno Glacier. Visitors can embark on glacier trekking tours or boat trips to witness the awe-inspiring ice formations up close. In Chile, Torres del Paine National Park is a hiker’s paradise, with iconic granite peaks, turquoise lakes and diverse wildlife.

Patagonia’s rugged beauty and remote location make it an ideal coolcation destination for adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers.

Onsen retreats in Japan

Japan offers a unique blend of traditional culture and modern attractions, making it a fascinating coolcation destination. In winter, the Japanese Alps and northern regions transform into snowy wonderlands perfect for skiing, snowboarding, and more.

Niseko on Hokkaido Island is renowned for its world-class ski resorts and powder snow. After a day on the slopes, visitors can relax in natural hot springs, known as onsen, abundant throughout Japan. The town of Nozawa Onsen, with its traditional inns and numerous hot springs, offers an authentic Japanese experience.

So, this winter, trade your snowsuits for different adventures and discover the magic of coolcationing!