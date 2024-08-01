A legacy of motorsport excellence: The bespoke Audi RS 6 Avant GT

It’s a true collector’s item, and a symbol of Audi’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of performance and design

This year, we welcome to the world the Audi RS 6 Avant GT, a culmination of over two decades of relentless innovation and passion. With only 660 units produced globally — of which only one will be made available to South African motoring fans — this final edition bids farewell to the internal-combustion engine era of the RS 6 Avant. Marking the last of its kind, the Audi RS 6 Avant GT represents more than just a car; it’s a legacy of motorsport excellence.

Exclusive design and engineering marvel

The Audi RS 6 Avant GT is the pinnacle of its model series, boasting exclusive details both inside and out. Its impressive pass-through roof edge spoiler, redefined diffuser, and distinctive 22-inch wheels underscore this top position. The interior features bucket seats, a fresh colour combination, and individual numbering in the centre console, ensuring that each of the 660 models produced is unique — symbolising Audi’s unwavering dedication to performance and design.

Lightweight adjustable coil-over suspension and a reworked quattro sport differential on the rear axle sharpen the driving experience, while the twin-turbocharged V8 engine delivers an astonishing 463kW and 850Nm of torque from 2 300 to 4 500 rpm. But this engineering marvel is not just about power: it’s about precision, and a driving experience like no other.

Inspired by legends: the apprentice project

The RS 6 Avant GT’s journey began with the apprentice project for the RS 6 GTO concept in 2020. Twelve apprentices from various disciplines, including bodywork and vehicle construction mechanics, automotive mechanics, automotive painters and tooling mechanics, worked on the project for six months with the support of Audi Design. Drawing inspiration from the legendary Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO race car from 1989, the apprentices showcased the potential of young talent and their contribution to Audi’s enduring legacy.

Distinctive and striking

Building on the RS 6 GTO concept, the RS 6 Avant GT features a striking front end with a high-gloss black Singleframe grille and air intakes that make the car appear even lower and wider. Vertical blades in the front apron, a new intake grille, and a powerful front splitter integrated into the bumper enhance its aggressive look. The fully redesigned carbon fibre bonnet and fenders housing the large 22-inch wheels are highlights of Audi’s production innovation.

The side profile is defined by inserts in the side skirts, glossy carbon exterior mirror covers, and exclusive 22-inch six-spoke wheels. The power of the 4.0 TFSI engine is applied to the permanent all-wheel drive quattro via an optimized eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox, ensuring precise and dynamic performance.

Handcrafted perfection

Unlike the regular RS 6 Avant performance, the GT is assembled at Böllinger Höfe, a highly flexible facility near Audi’s production site in Neckarsulm, Germany. Here, seven experienced employees carry out the final assembly by hand, dedicating an entire day to each vehicle. This bespoke process includes fitting all GT-specific features, such as the bonnet, fenders, rocker panels, double wing, front and rear aprons, and adjustable coil-over suspension.

A farewell to the iconic model

As the last model in its range, the Audi RS 6 Avant GT represents the end of an era and a celebration of Audi’s commitment to excellence. It stands as a testament to the brand’s legacy in motorsport and innovation, making it a true collector’s item and a symbol of Audi’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of performance and design.

Audi South Africa will proudly receive one of these limited-edition RS 6 Avant GT units, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s history and leaving a legacy of unmatched craftsmanship and engineering brilliance.