YouRSA showcases South African arts and culture on a global scale

VMCO Advisory, an advisory firm in public affairs, cultural diplomacy and events management, is proud to announce the launch of YouRSA — a new platform dedicated to promoting South African arts, culture, and creative talent across the world.

YouRSA represents an ambitious initiative to mark 30 years of democracy in South Africa by recognising and celebrating the country’s spirited arts and culture space. The platform is anchored in a vision to generate worldwide exposure and create opportunities for South African artists and creatives — especially young female artists, who will be at the forefront of this initiative.

“YouRSA was conceptualised from a very simple need — we want the world to see what the South African creative landscape is capable of,” said Collen Dlamini, Executive Director of YouRSA.

“We hope this platform elevates South Africa’s visibility on the international stage and contributes to building meaningful cross-cultural relationships — especially between South Africa and the United States.”

Young fashion designers voice their opinions at the Dialogues Seminar.

YouRSA has partnered with Brand South Africa with the aim of positioning the country as a premier destination for travellers who seek an enriching cultural experience. The collaboration endeavours to create positive perceptions among global audiences, reinforcing SA’s identity as a culturally rich go-to destination, closing the distance between South Africa and the world by facilitating cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

Thoko Modise, Head of Communications at Brand South Africa, stated: “We believe that through YouRSA, we will entice audiences such as potential investors and business partners, to explore our country beyond just tourism, further influencing positive perceptions about the diverse reputation of South Africa internationally.”

Several activities related to the art, fashion and music industries will take place under the YouRSA platform.

On Monday, 9 September 2024, an impactful Dialogues Seminar took place at the Consulate General of South Africa, moderated by Message Architect Thami Nkadimeng. Consulate General of the Kingdom of Morocco Abdelkader El Jamoussi offered words of support, indicating that collaboration between African countries is crucial for the potential of Africans to be realised sustainably.

Broken down into sessions, the topics focused on:

Forging partnerships and collaborations: strengthening ties through arts, tourism and cultural exchanges; and

Unpacking the report: UNESCO’s insights on unlocking Africa’s fashion potential.

Message Architect Thami Nkadimeng moderating the Dialogues Seminar.

With a vision to elevate the creative voices shaping South African fashion, YouRSA supported the empowering “#GiveHerACrown” initiative, driven by Jaguar, at the unveiling of the 2024 Crown Collection at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, 11 September. This exclusive showcase, co-curated by the Cape Town-based design powerhouse ARRCC with Michele Rhoda, alongside the New York-based African Fashion Council and the visionary Chuks Collins, captivated the international fashion elite.

As a highlight of this prestigious event, five exceptional female designers were selected to debut their latest collections to an audience of global buyers, industry insiders, trendsetters and fashion enthusiasts. This unparalleled platform provided a transformative level of exposure and opportunity, allowing South African fashion talent to gain recognition on the world stage.

Jaguar’s ongoing support proudly amplifies these voices, celebrating their strength, creativity, and influence across the globe. Irene Kakooza, Brand Manager for Jaguar said: “This year’s Give Her A Crown campaign is more than just a fashion statement; it’s a powerful movement that celebrates the fusion of creativity and empowerment. As our five remarkable designers take centre stage at New York Fashion Week, their work not only highlights their unique talents but also brings global recognition to the voices and stories we champion. This moment is a testament to how far we’ve come in amplifying African excellence, and how far we will go in continuing to shift perspectives and inspire change worldwide.”

By exhibiting SA’s arts and culture space through YouRSA, the platform will endeavour to create a ripple effect that extends to job creation, infrastructure development and economic growth, building the country’s position as a hub for cultural exchange and tourism.

