Tempo Luxury Restaurant expands

The newly revamped area on the upper level of the restaurant features a dynamic and stylish interior design

Tempo Luxury Restaurant is thrilled to announce its expansion and celebrate its achievements in collaboration with MetroFM’s birthday celebration.

Located in the heart of Sunninghill, our prestigious restaurant is excited to unveil its newly redesigned space, which officially launched on the same day as our grand event. In addition to celebrating our expansion, we are marking our first anniversary and the receipt of a prestigious international restaurant award.

The newly revamped area, situated on the upper level of the restaurant, features a dynamic and stylish interior design. We invite guests to experience a luxurious ambiance while enjoying our refined menu offerings. Bookings can be made through our website.

We continue to offer the exceptional live fire dining experience that our patrons have come to love, with a focus on premium dishes. Our updated menu now includes a wider array of flavours and world-class cocktails.

This expansion represents a significant milestone for us as a brand with just one year in the hospitality industry. We are excited about the opportunity to provide an unparalleled experience and are committed to delivering luxury through quality, innovative service, and a remarkable dining environment. Tempo Luxury Restaurant aims to be a truly special destination for our guests.

For booking contact:

Landline: 0108248313

WhatsApp: 0796775626

www.tempoluxury.co.za