PayID-Gambler.com is the first casino review portal to create PayID Community

Alexis Collins

The gambling review platform posts information specifically about PayID online casinos

Founded in 2022 by Alexis Collins, a finance expert with knowledge in the iGaming field, PayIDGambler quickly gained the trust of Australian users. PayID-Gambler.com is not just a regular website that tries to catch on to every single gambling topic without proper research and knowledge. Instead, they focus on providing top-notch information specifically about PayID online casinos.

Alexis Collins explains her idea: “A while ago, when PayID had already gained popularity among Aussies, I noticed that there were no gambling review platforms posting information about that payment method. So, I decided to take this responsibility for myself and create PayID-Gambler.com.”

Why is PayID-Gambler.com the Top Choice?

The payid-gambler.com site is also designed for those who prefer using PayID, an Australian banking service. PayIDGambler offers reputable online casinos that accept payments through PayID and provide tips about using it.

The team of four gambling experts focuses their attention on PayID, which significantly increases the quality of information provided on the platform. They review online casinos using a special algorithm created by Alexis Collins. Here are some key points from it:

Ensure the availability and validity of the online casino’s licence. Verify the availability of PayID by making test deposits. Test the withdrawal speed by requesting a payout. Carefully review the Terms and Conditions of the casinos in order to find possible pitfalls. Contact customer support via all the available ways to check the speed of response and professionalism of the managers.

This is what sets apart PayIDGambler from others of its kind — an exhaustive and step by step procedure used while reviewing websites. They consider everything from gameplay quality to bonus systems, payout speed, acceptance of deposits via PayID or even security measures involved. That way, every recommendation given is holistic.

One of the key principles that guide PayIDGambler’s operations is impartiality. Alexis Collins proceeds to explain why she doesn’t stand any kind of bias: “Being an affiliate program and receiving funds from players registering at online casinos from our website doesn’t mean promoting gambling sites and lying about their quality. For me, it means gaining the trust of readers by offering true and honest information. This way, our users know that they can rely on the opinion of our experts!” – PayID Gambler Community

Recently, Alexis Collins came up with the idea of setting up the PayIDGambler forum, a place where readers can become a part of the platform. On the PayIDGambler community forum, readers can share their thoughts about gambling sites, request and exchange recommendations and tips, ask questions, and solve each other’s issues with the help of Alexis Collins, who frequently participates in the forum.

In order to become a member of the PayIDGambler community, readers must create a personal account. As you can see on the pic, the process is fairly simple.

Even though now, having a personal account on PayID-Gambler.com gives users an opportunity to participate in the forum and receive a weekly mailing about new PayID-friendly online casinos, Alexis Collins shared her further ideas of involving Aussie readers more and more into the PayIDGambler platform.

“In the future, I want to set a reward system, which will allow users registered on the website to receive casino and game recommendations based on their preferences and other goods. For example, my team and I are currently working on launching PayIDGambler merch. So, we are welcoming new readers to our website to become a part of something bigger together!”

Alexis Collins highlights that she is looking for new members to her team. If you have deep knowledge in the banking field, know how finance services work, are interested in the Australian gambling landscape, and are eager to learn more and more every day, please reach out to [email protected].

PayID-Gambler.com on Kick

As you already understand, PayID-Gambler.com is not just another gambling review site. It is evolving into a full-blown community where every reader is involved in creating high-quality content.

PayIDGambler already has its YouTube channel, where Alexis Collins will soon share more inside information about online casinos and insights on PayID as a payment method for Australians.

What’s more, the team of casino experts doesn’t want to stop and is already working on launching their own channel on the streaming platform Kick. There, Alexis Collins and other professionals from PayIDGambler will attract thousands of viewers, hold interactive giveaways for the most active participants of the PayIDGambler forum, and continue to share more information about online casinos.