Sanlam Investments returns as title sponsors for Africa’s Green Economy Summit in Cape Town in February 2025

The event connects global capital to develop African projects and accelerate its green economy

The organisers of Africa’s Green Economy Summit (AGES) have announced that Sanlam Investments will once again be the title sponsor of the event for the upcoming edition taking place from 19 –21 February 2025 in Cape Town.

Since its launch in 2023, the event has quickly developed a reputation for connecting global capital to develop African projects and so accelerate the green economy on the continent. From entrepreneurial start-ups to national-scale infrastructure projects, AGES introduces project owners with a network of global investors who fund opportunities to support Africa’s journey to a just and inclusive green economy.

Sanlam Investments is one of Africa’s largest asset management businesses, managing assets of about $700 billion. The company’s purpose has evolved beyond wealth creation; it is also committed to investing for the long-term sustainability of people, planet and profits to drive impact.

Sanlam Investment Group CEO Carl Roothman says: “Sustainable investing is evolving to encourage investors to move beyond traditional ESG considerations and focus more on impact investing. Currently, asset allocation towards these types of investments is lacking. We need these investments to address the most pressing issues on the continent today — access to clean energy, resilient infrastructure development, economic diversification and climate change. We are already at the forefront of several initiatives which focus on truly building and creating growth for the African continent. The AGES summit is a platform for us to have real discussions and commit to creating impact.”

Climate change an integral theme

“Sanlam Investments’ return as our title sponsor is an important seal of approval,” says Emmanuelle Nicholls, project lead for Africa’s Green Economy Summit.

She adds: “The company has shown visionary leadership by making the exploration of Africa’s role in mitigating and adapting to climate change an integral theme and focus for the business. We look forward to continuing our work with Sanlam Investments as we develop and streamline the programme for the next edition of AGES.”

What to expect at AGES 2025:

The theme for the 2025 event is “Building a climate resilient Africa: Catalysing investment and innovation in the green and blue economies.”

– Sectors in the spotlight: renewables, green transport, water services, waste management, sustainable agriculture, and the blue economy to elevate the greater sustainability agenda

– Key content pillars: Green reforms, climate finance, nature and biodiversity, building and maintaining sustainable cities, green industrialisation.

– Project pitch programme: 60+ project opportunities worth +$3bn

– Catalysing investment across local and international stakeholders through engaging development finance institutions (DFI) and private investments

– Alignment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

Addressing climate change



“The urgency of addressing climate change is not just an environmental issue but a socioeconomic one,” says Teboho Makhabane, Head of ESG and Impact at Sanlam Investments. “During COP28, a historic decision was made regarding loss and damage funding. Essentially what it means is that developing countries should be compensated for loss and damages caused by climate-related issues.”

She continues: “The question is who should compensate the loss and damage experienced by developing countries — should it be wealthy nations whose greenhouse gas emissions are far larger than any other developing country?”

She adds: “In the past, conversations on climate funding were more focussed on funding the transition to renewable energy or cutting back on greenhouse gasses; but now, the question of loss and damage is an interesting one. In my view it is a good first step in addressing climate justice which highlights that at the core, climate is a social issue, and its impact is felt differently, and not always equitably.”

Contact details for Africa’s Green Economy Summit:

– Tailor-made partnerships: Phillip Mkorongo

Cell: +27 73 349 2701

Email: [email protected]

– Project Lead: Emmanuelle Nicholls

Cell: +27 83 447 8410

Email: [email protected]

VUKA Group

Africa’s Green Economy Summit is organised by VUKA Group, which has more than 20 years’ experience in serving the business community across Africa. Formerly known as Clarion Events Africa, a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors, VUKA is an independent B-BBEE compliant company, adapted to the unique conditions of Africa. Other well-known events by VUKA Group include Enlit Africa, DRC Mining Week, Nigeria Mining Week, DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum, Smarter Mobility Africa, ECOM and CEM Africa.

Event website: Africa’s Green Economy Summit | Green Economy | VUKA Group (wearevuka.com)