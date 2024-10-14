Xiaomi S20 and S20+ Robot Vacuums launched in South Africa

A Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in action: cleaning while you work or relax.

Enjoy a spotless home and still have hours of more free time every week

Xiaomi, the global leader in smart home solutions, has launched its premium S20 and S20+ Robot Vacuums in South Africa. As a working professional, these advanced devices enhance your everyday life by maintaining a consistently clean home while saving you an average of several hours of your valuable time each week. The combination of superior technology and effortless operation is what sets these products apart.

With the increase in remote work and busy urban lifestyles, Xiaomi Robot Vacuums offer an ultimate blend of luxury and functionality. Starting at RRP R2 499 and going up to RRP R11 999 , the range provides a variety of smart, efficient investments in home automation that seamlessly integrate into your current home routines. The range’s variety of functionality and smart features ensure that you can find the perfect option to suit your home, while elevating your everyday living experience.

All Xiaomi Robot Vacuums are fully integrated with the Xiaomi Home App, allowing you to control cleaning schedules via your smartphone or voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You can customise cleaning schedules, set different routines for each room, and benefit from automatic docking and charging, all of which reduce time and manual intervention.

The high suction power, advanced mapping, and long battery life ensure that even stubborn dirt can be effectively cleaned, catering to South African homes that struggle with dirt and pet hair. Investing in a Xiaomi Robot Vacuum is investing in more leisure, freedom, and control over your environment and life.

Explore the offerings of the different models below to which one is perfect for your home.

The Robot Vacuum Range

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E5

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E5

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E5 is an entry-level model featuring 2000pa suction power and intelligent path planning make for smart home floor cleaning and dust collection. Its compact design allows it to easily manoeuvre in tight spaces, such as under furniture, making it ideal for smaller homes or apartments. With its ability to both vacuum and mop, the E5 offers smart cleaning at an affordable price.

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E5 is available online at Takealot in white and black and can also be found in-store at leading retailers like Makro and @Home.

RRP: R2 499

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S20

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S20

The new Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S20 offers enhanced cleaning features, including improved suction power, intelligent path planning, sophisticated LDS navigation and advanced room mapping technology. This model is designed for users who want more control over their cleaning routine, so you can block out or map specific areas for cleaning.

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S20 is available online at is available online at Takealot and leading retailers like @Home.

RRP: R4 699

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S20+

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S20+

The new S20+ offers additional smart features, including increased suction power and a longer battery life, allowing for larger areas to be cleaned in one go. Ideal for mid-to-large homes, it has extra USP features such as carpet identification and dual mop pads.

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S20+ is available online at Takealot and and in-store at leading retailers like @Home.

RRP: R7 299

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20+ (with self-emptying station)

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20+ (with self-emptying station)

As a premium offering, the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20+ comes with AI-powered obstacle avoidance, a self-emptying station, auto mop-pad cleaning, and 6000pa suction power, making it a significantly smarter and more automatic cleaning solution. Its features are perfect for larger homes and even pet owners, as it excels at cleaning up pet hair. This model is the most fully automated of the range, directing itself with no help required, which frees up time for you to focus on the things you love.

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20+ (with a self-emptying station) is available online at Takealot and YuppieChef.

RRP: R11 999

Updated overview on key differences between the Xiaomi Hero Robot Vacuums

Xiaomi Robot Vacuum E5 Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S20 Xiaomi Robot Vacuum S20+ Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20+ Google/Alexa √ √ √ √ Navigation Technologies Gyroscope LDS LDS LDS Obstacle Avoidance × × Obstacle Avoidance Obstacle Avoidance Battery 2600mAh 3200mAh 5200mAh 5200mAh Mopping Function √ √ Dual mopping Dual mopping Carpet identification × × √ × Suction Power 2000Pa 5000Pa 6000Pa 6000Pa Track cleaning progress √ √ √ √ Selected Room Cleaning × √ √ √ Zoned cleaning × √ √ √ Virtual wall × √ √ √ Multi-floor maps × √ √ √

