Esteeme furniture store introduces new collection

Elevate your home with luxurious, timeless pieces designed to last for generations

Esteeme Furniture Store is excited to announce the launch of its new high-end furniture collection. Handcrafted for homeowners who value luxury and craftsmanship. Each piece in this collection embodies Esteeme furniture store‘s dedication to creating furniture that transforms your home. Offering both style and longevity. Whether you’re revamping your home or searching for that one perfect piece to complete the puzzle, Esteeme has what you need to make your house feel like a palace.

Homeowner’s frustration

Finding furniture that balances luxury with durability is very hard these days. Many homeowners are left frustrated with furniture that looks beautiful initially only to start fading or breaking in a few months.

Esteeme high-end furniture collection

Esteeme’s high-end furniture collection is the answer. Our furniture is designed to bring elegance and long-lasting beauty into your home. Our collection is crafted using the finest materials. Esteeme’s artisanal techniques ensure that each piece is not only stunning but also built to withstand everyday use, allowing you to enjoy your furniture for generations.

Why Esteeme Furniture Store?

Only the highest quality fabrics, wood, genuine leather, and other materials are used to create durable and sophisticated Esteeme furniture. Our solid hardwood goes through a thorough and rigorous process to withstand harsh weather and last generations. Our fabrics are beautiful and fade-resistant.

Locally made

Most of our furniture is locally made.

Unique designs

Each piece in our collection is unique and tells a story. Our furniture designs blend modern trends with classic aesthetics.

Timeless designs

Esteeme furniture is handcrafted by skilled artisans and engineers with over 70 years of combined experience, ensuring each piece is a true work of art. Esteeme furniture maintains its condition for over 15 years, proving its lasting value.

Couch collection

Looking for a high-end couch? Choose from our stunning selection of luxury couches for sale. Handmade with a variety of colours and styles. High-quality materials for a unique look that will make you feel like royalty. We believe that each couch should be treated as a piece of art, tailored to match your style and taste.

Lounge suites collection

Esteeme lounge suites are handmade, bespoke, classic, stylish, unique, modern, and glamorous. Ideal for creating that dream palace you have always wanted.

Patio sets collection

Esteeme Furniture store is your trusted choice for patio sets. Tailored to suit the South African environment. Choose from patio lounge suites, patio chairs, outdoor dining sets, and outdoor benches.

Side tables collection

Designer side tables for sale now up to 49% off. Elegant, luxurious, and stylish side tables. Our side tables will give your home a touch of royalty

Dining room tables and chairs collection

Esteeme dining tables and dining chairs are pieces of art that make your dining experience more memorable. Choose from bespoke, classic, stylish, unique, modern and glamorous designer ranges.

Ottomans range

Change the feel of your home without tearing your wallet apart with our high-quality ottomans. Our ottomans are a luxurious addition to your living room or bedroom. All Esteeme ottomans are handmade with attention to detail.

Chaise lounge chairs collection

Combining impeccable quality, durability, and style, our chaise lounge chairs provide the perfect solution for enhancing your home. Choose one that will suit your taste and personality. Our chaise lounges are handcrafted by expert craftsmen using the finest materials and the latest techniques.

At Esteeme, we don’t just make furniture. We create legacies. Our mission is to provide you with luxurious, handcrafted pieces. That will be cherished by future generations. Join the growing community of Esteeme homeowners who value quality, style, and timeless beauty.

www.esteeme.co.za