Powering the future: Senzability’s vision for renewable energy through mine rehabilitation 

Lorraine Mvubelo is at the forefront of transforming South Africa’s mining landscape with Senzability Energy, a company dedicated to responsible mining practices while uplifting vulnerable communities

In the next 10 years 48 of South Africa’s 230 operating mines could close, according to recent findings. As the county grapples with this reality, the consequences extend far beyond economic loss.

Vulnerable communities face dire environmental risks, including air and water pollution and the threat of injuries from unstable mine structures. Amid this uncertainty, Senzability Energy emerges as a beacon of hope, pioneering innovative mine rehabilitation strategies that not only restore the land but also pave the way for sustainable renewable energy projects, transforming challenges into opportunities for communities and the environment alike

Mine rehabilitation is the process of restoring land that has been disturbed by mining activities to its natural or economically usable state, but Senzability is taking it further by developing that land for use for renewable energy projects.

“The land that was mined needs to be rehabilitated properly and then that frees up the land for other economic activities to continue, thus creating jobs and ensuring sustainable development on the land,” said Lorraine Mvubelo, the founder of Senzability.

Mining is still a large contributor to the South African economy, with a direct contribution of 6.2% or R425.6 billion to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, according to the Minerals Council. However, this has significantly decreased from its hay days, further highlighting the need for sustainable renewable energy projects.

The most significant benefit of closing mines lies in their rehabilitation, as this process allows the land to be repurposed for alternative activities, unlocking new economic opportunities and contributing to sustainable development in surrounding communities.

According to research conducted by Dr Megan Cole from the University of Cape Town, over a quarter of local municipalities host an operating mine, and over six million people live in mining host communities.

“The future of mining affects all of us, but mine closure can have significant direct impacts on host communities, local economies and the environment,” she said in her research.

Following a mine’s closure, communities experience devastating impacts. Immediate job losses occur, along with the disappearance of secondary employment from local supply

chains. As the economy dwindles, residents abandon homes, turning once-thriving towns into ghost towns. With no alternative economic activities to revitalise the area, a cycle of poverty ensues, limiting recovery options and threatening long-term sustainability.

Companies such as Senzability prevent this from happening as they bring renewed hope into the community along with job continuity.

Mvubelo said as part of Senzability’s ethos the company needs to engage in practices that protect the environment, so it conducts its operations in a responsible and sustainable manner.

“We see the rehabilitation of land as something that unlocks further potential and a facilitator for the transition into renewables. If this land that has been rehabilitated can be repurposed for initiating and developing renewable energy projects then we have done our job,” Mvubelo said.

Mine rehabilitation takes years to complete and in those years people are employed as well as after the rehabilitation process is complete.

“We are currently on a rehabilitation project with Seriti Power. We started on that project in October 2022 and the rehabilitation is still not complete. It’s still an ongoing project,” Mvubelo said.

Conservation efforts in mine rehabilitation typically include activities such as forest management, agricultural restoration and effective water management. However, Senzability goes further by integrating the urgent need for renewable energy, ensuring that rehabilitated lands contribute to a stable and sustainable energy supply for the country.

Senzability is described as a “dream come true” by 53-year-old owner, Mvubelo, who grew up in a mining town eMalahleni.

“When I started this business I had been at home on a social gant because I acquired a disability at some point of my life. So, to move from there to just starting the business was the most challenging part of my journey,” Mvubelo said.

“I had to make something out of nothing.”

She explained that Senzability was born out of a local development opportunity in a mining community — where she was from.

“I come from a very entrepreneurial family background. My grandfather used to own a shop that provided dumplings and offal to migrant mining recruits offering labour to the mines. That’s where I get this entrepreneurial flair,” Mvubelo said.

Mvubelo acquired a disability in her adulthood and is legally blind. She has achieved her goals despite her disability. As a result of Mvubelo’s personal circumstance, Senzability’s work extends to disability centres.

“It is possible to have a successful career despite the feeling of it being impossible. I hope to create more inclusive spaces that accommodate people with disabilities and encourage them not to feel stuck in their disabilities,” Mvubelo said.

Senzability’s strategic focus on securing long-term contracts and acquiring its own equipment and mining rights aligns well with its partnership with Solinzi Power. By collaborating on renewable energy projects like the Marydale Enerfusion Park, which aims to produce green hydrogen and ammonia, Senzability is positioning itself at the forefront of sustainable energy solutions.

Other group initiatives not only leverages solar and wind power but also supports the growing demand for clean energy in various sectors. Such partnerships are essential for advancing sustainable practices and ensuring energy security while contributing to a greener economy.

The partnership between Senzability and Solinzi Power is indeed pivotal, especially given the geographical context of Mpumalanga. As the region transitions from its traditional mining roots to a focus on sustainable energy, Senzability is well-positioned to lead this transformation. Their initiatives in renewable energy, particularly the development of projects like the Marydale Enerfusion Park, highlight their commitment to innovating within the evolving energy landscape.

As a women-led and owned company, this partnership reflects the sustainability of people, highlighting new employment opportunities and women empowerment, Mvubelo said.

“We are quite excited to have partnered with Lorraine especially when you look at the makeup of Senzability, in that it is a woman led company. The company also speaks to a broader aspect of sustainability which is the ESG component,” Nolo Motsamai, a co-founder and managing director of Solinzi Power said.

Mvubelo emphasised the business’ unique selling points of simplicity, reliability and safety.

