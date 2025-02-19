Closing the digital skills gap to empower the workforce of the future

As we begin to settle into the new year, many learners around the continent are stepping into a new chapter. Some might pursue higher education at a tertiary institution, while others might enter the job market directly. Regardless of the path they have chosen, one thing remains constant: to build the workforce of the future, we need to prioritise digital skills.

According to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), over 230 million jobs will require digital skills in Africa by 2030. By 2035, it is expected that more young Africans will be joining the workforce than in any other region of the world. Without timely and strategic interventions, the continent may fail to fully harness this potential.

Africa’s education systems face several challenges. According to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), only a handful of African governments are allocating 20% of their budgets to education. And what is ultimately being allocated per student pales in comparison to the rest of the world. OECD countries, for example, spend around US$12 000 per student per year; the average spend per student in Africa is a relatively paltry US$260.

In addition, there needs to be a deliberate shift in improving curricula at schools and tertiary institutions, so that it is relevant to meet the employment demands of the future, especially in a world economy that is increasingly more digitised every day. UNICEF has found that 90% of an African country’s budget is used to cover repeat expenses, with very little going to improving the quality of education. As a result, nearly nine out of 10 children in sub-Saharan Africa cannot read for meaning by the age of 10. Without increasing access to quality education, Africa’s youth will fall behind their global peers.

Connectivity and digital resources can help in this regard. Mobile learning platforms, for example, can provide instant access to updated, quality curriculum content regardless of location. These platforms not only make the information easy to access, but also allow children the opportunity to engage with digital technology, build skills, and gain understanding and confidence in digital tools.

For example, Vodacom’s digital education solutions and partnerships facilitate access to educational resources for 2.6 million learners on the continent. Our initiatives include Ta3limy in Egypt, e-Fahamu in Tanzania, VodaEduc in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Faz Crescer in Mozambique and e-learning in South Africa, which provide a wealth of online learning resources that cater to different needs. Furthermore, these platforms make it possible for students in remote or underserved areas to access quality education and increase their prowess in digital skills.

As technology continues to evolve, the digital skills offered by young people will need to evolve too. In recent years, we’ve seen the acceleration of the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in just about every industry. According to the World Economic Forum’s most recent Future of Jobs Report, over 75% of companies have earmarked big data, cloud computing and AI as the top technologies they are likely to adopt in the next five years. The demand for people with expertise in these areas will grow, so it will be important that Africa’s youth have access to the knowledge and training needed to set themselves apart.

To address this, Vodacom recently collaborated with technology leaders such as AWS, Microsoft and Skillsoft to establish the Digital Skills Hub. The initiative’s ambitious goal is to upskill one million youth by 2027, targeting individuals aged 18 to 35 across eight African countries. Launched last November in time for the new school year, this initiative aims to empower the next generation to be adept in supporting and benefitting from our fast-paced digitalised world. The Digital Skills Hub is a testament to our commitment to pioneering the path to a digital and more inclusive Africa.

A digitally skilled workforce is a powerful asset to any economy. Africa’s current economic growth rate is 3% and 464 million people still live in extreme poverty. The continent needs people with expertise and entrepreneurs to drive economic growth that goes beyond this figure. By taking purposeful and meaningful steps to educate and train Africa’s youth, we will not only grow the continent’s economy but ensure its role as a tech powerhouse on the global stage.

There is no time to waste. We must act now to unlock the rewards of a digitally empowered and ready Africa. By providing individuals with the necessary digital education, we will boost not only their growth and development but also that of the entire continent.