Cherrylee Samson, Vice President of Hibarri and millionaire venture capitalist shares key insights into successful capitalizing.

Former international model turned successful venture capitalist, Cherrylee Samson recently opened up about her journey from the runway to the boardroom, revealing the secrets behind her impressive investments and the challenges faced by women in the modelling industry.

Samson reminisces on her modelling days and how it has afforded her the necessary skill set to emerge as a venture capitalist. Now Vice President of Hibarri, a commodities trading and tech start-up, she has made headlines with her unconventional investment philosophy.

“I invest in teams that have an unending drive,” said Samson.

“If a management team needs a weekend off all the time, or lots of motivation to do things, that tells me they will fail at business, ” Samson reiterates.

Her approach has paid off, with over 1,000% returns from her investment in Hibarri.com, a South African tech company.

“I invest in people, not in businesses. If I see the C-Suite chilling and drinking, it indicates they are not obsessed enough to make things work,” said Samson.

According to the Financial Mail, the challenge that many venture capitalists face is identifying start-ups, and deploying technology in ways that encourage step changes in consumer behaviour.

The secret to becoming a successful venture capitalist is a combination of strong interpersonal skills, a deep understanding of markets, and related technology.

Furthermore, the ability to make sound, data-driven decisions and being capable and open to consistent learning.

Cherrylee is a native of South Africa, and began her journey in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, where she was adopted as a child. After a successful modelling career, she transitioned to marketing and entrepreneurship, ultimately leading her to Dubai in 2023.

Samson has invested over 1 million US dollars throughout her career, and has emphasized the importance of marketing as a core risk mitigation strategy.

“Marketing is your core risk mitigation strategy, and I just read investment and marketing books. All I care about is the upside, and the upside is achieved through marketing”, said Samson.

Samson notes that despite the glamorous facade of the modeling industry, there is a darker side she has experienced.

“I left the modeling industry because it’s not intellectually stimulating. Most of your time is spent dodging nasty comments,” said Samson.

Her advocacy against the unprofessional behavior often encountered in the modeling industry has resonated with many. Samson continues to encourage young women to explore diverse paths beyond just physical beauty.

“You will always just be a pretty face, and I couldn’t stand it. It’s just my preference,” she said, underscoring her commitment to empowerment and growth.

As Cherrylee continues to thrive in her role at Hibarri and beyond, she remains a source of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and women navigating their careers in challenging industries.