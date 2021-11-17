Welcome to part two of our discussion about the impact of Covid-19 on businesses in South Africa. Our editor-in-chief Ron Derby, alongside our business journalists Anathi Madubela and Sarah Smit continue the conversation with our guest Sifiso Skenjana, chief economist and executive head at IQbusiness, about our economy before Covid-19 and the one we have now.

Unemployment is at a record high and with increased digitisation, it is likely to stay there in the medium and short term. What are some of the fixes that may help reduce the numbers in the long term?

We also chat about black women and the South African economy and how desperate a situation they may be in. Find out where our guest stands on the matter of the Basic Income Grant. The people of South Africa have been pushing to have a more sustainable and transformed country – how can this be achieved and cemented in the long run?

Find out how much longer South Africa will be stuck in this Covid-19 low-growth trap. Don’t forget to leave us a thumbs-up when you have finished listening.

Welcome to part one of episode one. Our editor-in-chief Ron Derby, alongside our business journalists Anathi Madubela and Sarah Smit chat with our guest Sifiso Skenjana, chief economist and executive head at IQbusiness, about our economy before Covid-19 and the one we have now. For how long are we going to be stuck in this low growth trap?

Unemployment is at a record high and with increased digitisation, it is likely to stay there in the medium and short-term. What are some of the fixes that may help reduce the numbers in the long-term?

We also chat about black women and the South African economy and how desperate a situation are they may in. Find out where our guest stands on the matter of the Basic Income Grant. The people of South Africa have been pushing to have a more sustainable and transformed country – how can this be achieved and cemented in the long run?

Find out how much longer South Africa will be stuck in this Covid-19 low-growth trap. Don’t forget to leave us a thumbs-up when you have finished listening.

Business Casual is a not-so-typical business podcast. The Mail & Guardian’s journalists and guests talk about everything from the South African economy and its place in the global economy, the growing sneaker flipping industry and influencer economy, and personal finance.

We also get to hear from the young people at the Mail & Guardian about what’s really like to be a young person in South Africa. We discuss business, casually. Business is not that complicated, it is all about relationships and getting people to ‘calm down’. The terminology might be scary, but the business is not and through these discussions, we want you to know how the conversations should go and why they should be more relaxed.

You’ll find previous episodes here.