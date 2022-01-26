PODCAST: ‘I had R40m debt at 26 – it felt like the end of my life’

This is Business Casual – a not-so-typical business podcast exploring different parts of the sector, and this week, it is all about being financially savvy.

Our guest this week is a money coach, personal finance commentator, and energy healer, among other things, Busi Selesho.

She chats with our business journalists Sarah Smit and Anathi Madubela, alongside M&G Listen associate editor Lineo Leteba about how she decided to start her journey of helping people with their finances after she found herself with over R40-million debt when she was just 26 years old.

Selesho found herself a coach to help her with her finances, and that’s when she knew that her problem was not with money because she knew how to make it, but it was that she had a bad relationship with money.

In this episode, find out what the spirituality of money is and the emotions we have about money influence how we use it.

We all learned about money differently. Some of us learned that money was something that makes you the head of the household. Whilst some learned that money was something you have to work hard for, or that you must be educated to have money.

There are a lot of teachings about money that have contributed to the negative relationships that people have with money today that have made money something to be feared.

We chat about how our guest became debt-free and worked her way towards the financial freedom that she enjoys today and how she works to maintain it.

She also shares some tips on how to have a better relationship with money. How did she make so much money and lose so much of it, and make it back all within 15 years? Tune in and find out!

Business Casual is a not-so-typical business podcast. The Mail & Guardian's journalists and guests talk about everything from the South African economy and its place in the global economy.

