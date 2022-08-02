Subscribe

PODCAST | Defend our democracy

Sizwe Mpofu Walsh caught up with Duduetsang Mmeti, Communications Officer for Defend Our Democracy. In this conversation, they chat about about the organisation’s conference for democratic renewal and continue the conversation about South Africa’s political future.

We have partnered with the Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh Xperience to bring you a range of content every month. In this podcast, Mpofu Walsh and Mmeti chat about South Africa’s political crisis and the conference for democratic renewal.

Read the column here.

Listen to business insights

Continue to the category

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×