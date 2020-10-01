Subscribe
Subscribe
Politics

Vincent Smith the first to head to court after blitz of Hawks arrests

The ANC has welcomed Smith's decision to subject himself to an investigation by Parliament’s ethics committee.
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith was released on R30 000 bail, which was unopposed, and will return to court on October 14.
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Vincent Smith, the former ANC MP embroiled in R800 000 bribery allegations related to the infamous Bosasa state capture scandal, has pleaded not guilty in his fraud and corruption charges. 

On Thursday, at the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court, sitting in Palmridge, Smith made his first court appearance after he had handed himself over for arrest at the Alberton police station in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.

Smith and his company, Euroblitz 48, which is the second accused in the matter, are each facing a corruption charge, while the former MP is also facing a fraud count.

The state has indicated that a third suspect, who the M&G has established is a former high-ranking Bosasa executive, will be joined to the case when it returns on October 14.

Agrizzi: Frolick paid to ‘break the ice’ with Vincent Smith

From 2009 to 2014, Smith chaired Parliament’s portfolio committee on correctional services, the department in which a more than R838-million catering contract was given to Bosasa. 


The former ANC MP asserted that he would plead not guilty to all charges. “I am informed that I’m accused of having committed the crime of corruption. I deny the aforementioned allegation in the strongest terms, and I intend to plead not guilty in the envisaged trial.

“I will stand my trial and I’m determined to prove my innocence,” Smith said in an affidavit read out by his lawyer, advocate Nthabiseng Mokoena.

“I have faith in and trust the South African legal system and that the facts will show that I’m not guilty of the charges levelled against me,” he added. 

Smith said that he was now a pensioner, and was surviving on a gross monthly income of R21 000. 

The former MP made an appearance last month at the Zondo commission, where he conceded that Angelo Agrizzi, the self-confessed racist and societal delinquent, had “loaned” him R660 000 in two tranches to pay for his daughter’s tertiary studies in Wales in the UK.

Agrizzi is the former chief operations officer at Bosasa. He also appeared at the Zondo commission, in January and October 2019, claiming that Bosasa had allegedly paid millions of rands in bribes to secure lucrative government contracts.

Smith was released on R30 000 bail, which was unopposed, and will return to court on October 14. 

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Khaya Koko

Related stories

Politics

Another ANC member hands himself over to the police

khaya koko -
Former ANC MP hands himself over to the police in connection with Bosasa kickbacks, with more arrests expected
Read more
National

Eastern Cape MEC sues activist for defamation

anna majavu -
“The province’s member of the executive council for transport Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe is suing a United Front activist for Facebook posts he made that she says paint her as corrupt.”
Read more
Opinion

Steenhuisen remains simply the best

ashor sarupen mp -
With reference to Eusebius McKaiser “The DA’s next leader should have a diverse political toolkit” (Mail&Guardian, September 23)
Read more
Politics

Dance with the ‘devil’: Why SA has fought off the IMF for so long

Luke Feltham -
The ANC has, until now, always rejected going to the International Monetary Fund, which underscores how bad our economic situation is
Read more
Opinion

Zuma vs Ramaphosa? Neither is the leader South Africans deserve

Andile Zulu -
Neither statesman could command sufficient authority in an ANC that remains mired in corruption and infighting and at the behest of big capital
Read more
Business

Government misses the mark on the recovery plan

Tshegofatso Mathe -
Government, labour, business and community have come up with a combined economic recovery plan amidst three others to help kickstart the economy. Some are new, while others are old and falter in not taking into account the ‘new normal’
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now