Subscribe
Subscribe
Politics

Another ANC member hands himself over to the police

(Cornel van Heerden/Gallo)
(Cornel van Heerden/Gallo)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

A former ANC member of parliament, who allegedly received more than R600 000 in kickbacks from the infamous Bosasa company, has handed himself over for arrest. The former official handed himself over for arrest on Thursday at the Alberton police station in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, where some drama ensued when he tried to evade reporters while doing so.

The former MP chaired the parliamentary portfolio committee on correctional services from 2009 to 2014. The department of correctional services contracted with Bosasa in a more than R838-million catering contract.

This week, the Hawks conducted a number of blitz arrests. Prominent businessman Edwin Sodi, who has been implicated in the theft of more than R200-million from the Free State department of human settlements under the guise of an asbestos audit in that province, was one of the individuals arrested.

Up to seven people picked up in three different provinces are expected to make appearances at the Bloemfontein high court for charges related to fraud and corruption as well as contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, the Mail & Guardian has learnt. Five companies are scheduled to appear alongside them on Friday.

Camped outside the Alberton police station, reporters spotted the former MP, who was driving a silver-grey luxury Mercedes-Benz. Upon spotting the reporters, he sped off, but was forced to return because his investigating officer was at the Alberton police station.


The former MP made an appearance last month at the Zondo commission, where he conceded that Angelo Agrizzi, the self-confessed racist and social delinquent, had “loaned” him R660 000 in two tranches to pay for his daughter’s tertiary studies in Wales.

Agrizzi is the former chief operations officer at Bosasa. He also made an appearance at the Zondo commission in January and October 2019, at which he claimed Bosasa had allegedly paid millions of rand in bribes to secure lucrative government contracts.

The arrested former MP, who also allegedly benefited from Bosasa’s largesse, cannot be named until he makes his first appearance at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, operating from the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court in Alberton.

The first court appearance is expected to be on Thursday.

The individual was escorted by the Hawks to the court in Palm Ridge, where he is expected to apply for bail, as well as indicate how he would plea should the matter head to trial.

This story will be updated once he has appeared.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.
Khaya Koko

Related stories

Politics

Vincent Smith the first to head to court after blitz of Hawks arrests

khaya koko -
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith has appeared in the specialised commercial crimes court on charges of corruption and fraud
Read more
National

Hawks arrest Free State ‘asbestos project’ players

Sabelo Skiti -
Businessman Edwin Sodi and senior civil servants are among those arrested over the R200-million theft of state funds
Read more
National

Eastern Cape MEC sues activist for defamation

anna majavu -
“The province’s member of the executive council for transport Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe is suing a United Front activist for Facebook posts he made that she says paint her as corrupt.”
Read more
Opinion

Steenhuisen remains simply the best

ashor sarupen mp -
With reference to Eusebius McKaiser “The DA’s next leader should have a diverse political toolkit” (Mail&Guardian, September 23)
Read more
Politics

Dance with the ‘devil’: Why SA has fought off the IMF for so long

Luke Feltham -
The ANC has, until now, always rejected going to the International Monetary Fund, which underscores how bad our economic situation is
Read more
Opinion

Zuma vs Ramaphosa? Neither is the leader South Africans deserve

Andile Zulu -
Neither statesman could command sufficient authority in an ANC that remains mired in corruption and infighting and at the behest of big capital
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now